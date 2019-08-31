Santa Maria Cemetery called neglected
Has anyone else noticed the decline in the care and beauty of our cemetery? Oh, it's still green because of the automatic sprinkler system, but come inside and look at the neglect.
The grass is growing over the headstones, with weeds consuming some areas. The cemetery board, in their wisdom, has decided to get rid of the dedicated, loyal, hardworking staff and replace them with contract landscapers.
The county employees they're getting rid of have been doing a beautiful job for years while being understaffed. They have been doing it all: landscaping; maintenance, and burials. Sure, the board members are looking at saving money employing minimum wage contract workers, but at what cost to one of the most beautiful cemeteries around?
It does no good talking to the board members during one of their sessions; I know, I've tried. They're making a huge mistake, which is already evident. So who pays for their mistake? We do, the people who have loved ones buried there. Please call the cemetery and report the neglect you find when you visit a loved one's grave site. And it's only going to get worse.
Jerry Bennett
Santa Maria
Characterization of rainforest fires criticized
The Santa Maria Times should be welcomed to the ranks of the misinformed and the purveyors of falsehoods.
French President Macron argued that "The Amazon is an international crisis." As "proof," he posted photos dated 20 years ago.
According to Forbes magazine, "Some celebrities shared photos from Montana, India and Sweden." If a fire is such a catastrophe, why the blatant lies? And as the New York Times noted on Friday, "These fires were not caused by climate change," nor is the Amazon the "lungs of the world.”
Dan Nepstad, one of the world's leading experts on the Amazon forest, commented on the "the lungs of the world”: "There’s no science behind that. The Amazon produces a lot of oxygen but it uses the same amount of oxygen through respiration, so it’s a wash." According to Nepstad, the number of fires in 2019 is just 7 percent higher than average over the last 10 years.
William Mirken
Nipomo
Water rate increase deserves more attention
If you are not happy with having your water bill increase, you have no one to blame but yourself. The city had recently held a first public meeting regarding the increases that will affect all of us across the city. Only 19 people showed up from a city of 22,000. This not only embarrassing, but also an indicator to the city that they can do as they desire because no one appears to care.
The efforts made to answer questions presented by the citizens at the meeting were commendable, but I do not believe they were sufficient to fulfill the moral and legal responsibility to educate the public prior to the council’s vote.
Considering the demographics of our city, it would be logical to schedule a presentation in Spanish. There was no interpreter or Spanish-speaking representative present at last night’s presentation.
Recently representatives from Santa Maria Parks and Recreation visited my church to offer information about a new park near Bradley and College. A rate increase for a utility essential for everyday life has far greater impact than a park and therefore I believe deserves just as much of an outreach, if not more, to the citizens of Santa Maria.
Randy Jackson
Santa Maria