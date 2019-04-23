Santa Maria a generous community
Santa Maria Royal Family KIDS celebrated their 8th Annual Benefit Dinner - live auction and concert with Dave Stamey on March 23. This nearly sold-out western-themed evening was a spectacularly fun event.
BBQ beef and chicken by Butch Nogues, with all the fixings started off the night. Jim Glines, “auctioneer extraordinaire”, got things going with a dessert and live auction. To top the evening off, western singer and poet Dave Stamey treated the crowd. This up-close and personal concert had couples dancing on the side and the crowd hand clapping … for a moment we all thought we were sitting by the “camp fire” and not at the Fountain Pavilion.
A big thank you goes out to the community of Santa Maria. Collectively, more than 300 community members united, collaborated and shared their talents and gifts. RFK was the recipient of countless selfless volunteer hours, promotions, and generous donors and sponsors. Together, everyone's involvement helped Santa Maria Royal Family KIDS raise funds needed to continue the two programs, summer camp and Mentoring Club during the school year.
Royal Family KIDS is an all-volunteer non-profit organization. Our mission is to help transform communities by interrupting the cycle of neglect, abandonment and abuse of foster children.
Investing up front with these foster children, ages 6-12, can help change the trajectory of their lives as well as build stronger communities. Because of your generous gifts, these programs will be available to the children free of charge.
Thank you Santa Maria for helping make a difference in a foster child’s life.
Eric and Diane Rae - Jan Holford
Directors of Royal Family KIDS
Trump poses dangers to country
Now that the Muller report is out, it has been confirmed that Trump knew that his friends the Russians were helping him during the primaries by attacking Hillary Clinton with negative ads.
You may recall that as the candidate running against Hillary, he used to say that if he lost to her, it was because the election was "rigged." Yes, of course he was right, because he knew it was rigged but against Clinton because the ads and social media presented her in very inaccurate negative ways which frankly, were more of a portrait of Trump. We have for the past two unfortunate years had to live with his childish comportment, constant lying and dishonesty - just a few of the large number of his non-presidential traits.
The impression that our foreign allies have of Trump is negative. This is the stature that Trump has created for himself internationally where he has displayed his pomposity, poor manners, lack of intellect and dictator-like attitude. He has become the object of derision, such as when he recently suggested to the French people that the Notre Dame cathedral fire should be put out using water tankards. The French fire chief responded that it was risible (laughable) advice by Trump, and to quote the chief, he also said, "Your president est tres stupide." Tell us something we don't know?
We can go back to the greatness of our country before Trump by going to the polls. His fan base needs to only check how many of his close ties are now languishing in jail for having lied to the Mueller investigation and their involvement with Trump. Also, how many of his staff have been either fired or resigned, how many cabinet members have been fired for financially abusing their position? I don't think taxpayers can continue paying for Trump's golf jaunts and his extravagant decisions like building a wall. Just think if he were to do something worse than separating children from their parents. He might, with his warped brain.
Martha Hight
Santa Maria
No time for comfortable complacency
Nicolas Loris cites one person ["On Earth Day, gloomy predictions haven't come to pass"] who made some ridiculous predictions in 1970 that didn't come true.
That bit of trivia gives him all the permission he needs to disregard the current consensus of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Meteorological Society, and the nearly 50 years of additional data they have at hand.
Recent studies into prior warm periods over the past few million years indicate that each degree Celsius of warming has been followed by over six feet of eventual sea level rise over subsequent decades.
We are currently at one degree of warming and South Florida is suffering chronic high tide flooding. If we implemented the Green New Deal that some Democrats are advocating (and the rest of the world followed our lead), we might be able to limit warming to two degrees. If all the countries in the Paris Climate Agreement kept their current pledges, the IPCC predicts 3.2 degrees. And if the Paris deal collapses entirely, 4-5 degrees of warming is the prognosis by 2100.
I think it's worth a careful look at the evidence before we settle into comfortable complacency. The National Academy's overview for non-scientists titled "Climate Change: Evidence and Causes" is a good place to start.
Michael Segor
San Luis Obispo