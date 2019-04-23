Santa Maria a generous community
Santa Maria Royal Family KIDS celebrated their 8th Annual Benefit Dinner - live auction and concert with Dave Stamey on March 23. This nearly sold-out western-themed evening was a spectacularly fun event.
BBQ beef and chicken by Butch Nogues, with all the fixings started off the night. Jim Glines, “auctioneer extraordinaire”, got things going with a dessert and live auction. To top the evening off, western singer and poet Dave Stamey treated the crowd. This up-close and personal concert had couples dancing on the side and the crowd hand clapping … for a moment we all thought we were sitting by the “camp fire” and not at the Fountain Pavilion.
A big thank you goes out to the community of Santa Maria. Collectively, more than 300 community members united, collaborated and shared their talents and gifts. RFK was the recipient of countless selfless volunteer hours, promotions, and generous donors and sponsors. Together, everyone's involvement helped Santa Maria Royal Family KIDS raise funds needed to continue the two programs, summer camp and Mentoring Club during the school year.
Royal Family KIDS is an all-volunteer non-profit organization. Our mission is to help transform communities by interrupting the cycle of neglect, abandonment and abuse of foster children.
Investing up front with these foster children, ages 6-12, can help change the trajectory of their lives as well as build stronger communities. Because of your generous gifts, these programs will be available to the children free of charge.
Thank you Santa Maria for helping make a difference in a foster child’s life.
Eric and Diane Rae - Jan Holford
Directors of Royal Family KIDS
No time for comfortable complacency
Nicolas Loris cites one person ["On Earth Day, gloomy predictions haven't come to pass"] who made some ridiculous predictions in 1970 that didn't come true.
That bit of trivia gives him all the permission he needs to disregard the current consensus of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Meteorological Society, and the nearly 50 years of additional data they have at hand.
Recent studies into prior warm periods over the past few million years indicate that each degree Celsius of warming has been followed by over six feet of eventual sea level rise over subsequent decades.
We are currently at one degree of warming and South Florida is suffering chronic high tide flooding. If we implemented the Green New Deal that some Democrats are advocating (and the rest of the world followed our lead), we might be able to limit warming to two degrees. If all the countries in the Paris Climate Agreement kept their current pledges, the IPCC predicts 3.2 degrees. And if the Paris deal collapses entirely, 4-5 degrees of warming is the prognosis by 2100.
I think it's worth a careful look at the evidence before we settle into comfortable complacency. The National Academy's overview for non-scientists titled "Climate Change: Evidence and Causes" is a good place to start.
Michael Segor
San Luis Obispo