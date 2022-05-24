Salcido is best for county schools
The role of Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools should not be underestimated. This position must support over 70,000 students across nearly 60 school districts, charter schools, and preschool centers.
Approximately 4,000 educators, 650 administrators, 3,000 classified employees and the families that represent them, rely on and expect the very best from their county superintendent. The superintendent also oversees the county education office, providing a systems hub for HR, fiscal services, professional development, leadership in curriculum and instruction, health and safety guidance, and services for our most vulnerable students.
Finally, the county superintendent acts as liaison between the state and local education agencies, providing responsible stewardship through policy, funding, and regulations that impact our schools. This imparts an invaluable degree of direct support to our local superintendents, who depend on a strong county superintendent and well-managed county office to provide the highest quality support to their schools and communities.
The person who takes on this demanding challenge needs first-hand experiences at multiple levels of school and organizational leadership, the ability to credibly guide, partner, and consult all professionals within a large system, and strong personal character with rational decision making and broad perspective.
Dr. Susan Salcido has all of the above. Having spent many years advancing through positions of increased responsibility and scope, she has an established record of strong leadership at every level leading to such an important role.
This I know through personal experience. As a former county office employee, I saw her steady, grounded leadership and ability to confidently support all aspects of public education. I have witnessed her honest character, intelligence, and problem solving through open dialogue, collaboration, and sincerity.
Currently, as a local district administrator, I continue to depend on Dr. Salcido’s leadership and the county office staff. Perhaps most importantly, as a parent of two SB County public school students, I am encouraged and comforted by having Susan as our county superintendent. I fully trust that she is the best candidate and encourage you to vote Dr. Susan Salcido for county superintendent of schools.
Gina Branum
Lompoc
Fear and anguish on our family vacation
We just returned from an 8-day cruise to the Bahamas, and I never want do something this stupid again.
I was hesitant from the beginning, the entire thing looked like a big hassle. What I didn't know, it is that it would be even worst than I imagined. But after two years of staying home it was time to escape the isolation and go on a fun vacation with the family. I didn't expect that the rest of America would be doing the same thing.
The cruise left from Galveston, so we had to get to Texas. First we took a shuttle to LAX to fly to Houston, and another shuttle to Galveston. We stayed in hotels the night before and the night after the cruise. There was not one open seat on the planes or the shuttles, and both hotels were full. To get home, we did the whole thing over again in reverse, only more chaotic with 2,500 people carrying heavy luggage, looking for baggage handlers, taxis, buses, anything to get away from the ship.
Everything and everywhere was jammed with people, like a Champagne cork popping with thousands of people shooting out. The Bahamas was jammed, our cruise ship shared parking with three or four other ships, so at each stop 10,000 people invaded a small, very hot, humid island.
To add insult to injury we got tested for COVID and tested positive, so we must isolate for a full 10 days. Although this may be a blessing, we need a long rest from our fun vacation.
Visiting what was paradise and beautiful islands didn't compare to Santa Maria. We have better weather, better food, better roads, gorgeous mountains and beautiful easy-to-get-to beaches.
We're going to Oceano Dunes or Avila Beach for our next fun family vacation. I learned my lesson, be it so humble, there is no place like home.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Salcido: the choice could not be clearer
I love when my elected officials understand the job they are running for and are able to talk about its components without needing any help or questions in advance. Current County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido is just such a candidate! She has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to speak knowledgeably about all of the issues associated with the county education office and the role of the superintendent.
This is not surprising, as she has been a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent, and holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from USC.
The choice could not be clearer. Dr. Susan Salcido is the competent, knowledgeable, experienced choice for county superintendent of schools. Our children depend on a qualified superintendent with integrity and compassion who will advocate for ALL students!
Laura Selken
Santa Maria
Salcido a leader for all students
While I do not know the Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools personally, I am very well acquainted with several programs administered by the county education office under Susan Salcido’s leadership.
Since 2013, I have volunteered with their nonprofit organization, Partners in Education, giving presentations on my career as a college professor and conducting mock interviews at K-12 public schools throughout the county, including Santa Maria’s Peter B. FitzGerald Community School, Dos Puertas School at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, and Los Robles High School at Los Prietos Boys’ Camp in Santa Barbara.
Visiting school sites, especially the juvenile court and community schools, I have been impressed with the student-centered dedication of teachers, administration, and staff. There is an atmosphere of caring and investment in student learning at the schools, where it is evident that the employees are there because they want to be there and are receiving the support and resources they need to be their best for county students.
This could only be because of Salcido’s leadership and commitment to serving the county’s most vulnerable students, who complete part or all of their K-12 education within SBCEO’s programs.
Indeed, I was so impressed with the educators at FitzGerald, Dos Puertas and Los Robles, I interviewed some of them for a sociological study on education in non-traditional schools.
These interviews confirmed that Santa Barbara County Education Office’s juvenile court and county schools strive to advance students’ academic progress and their social-emotional development. These schools understand that their students’ lives extend well beyond the classroom, reflecting Superintendent Salcido’s whole-child philosophy and her understanding of the importance of building connections between schools and communities — the mission of Partners in Education.
As a community member, educator, sociologist and parent, I firmly believe Susan Salcido should continue to serve as Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. She has my vote on June 7, and I hope she has your vote too.
Lata Murti, Ph.D.
Santa Maria