Salcido brings experience, track record to seat
Susan Salcido is running for re-election for County Superintendent of Schools and she deserves our vote.
Susan has worked her whole career to better the lives of Santa Barbara County students. Married to a high school teacher and raising her own children, she is immersed in education issues as a local and as a highly trained professional.
Born and raised in Santa Maria, Susan earned a bachelor's and a master's from UCSB and a Ph.D. in Education from University of Southern California. She taught at Dos Pueblos High School and served as assistant principal at San Marcos High School and as principal of Santa Barbara Junior High School.
In 2006 she moved to the Santa Barbara County Education Office as director of curriculum and instruction, and later served as assistant superintendent for instructional services. From 2012-17 she served as the County Education Office’s deputy superintendent, and then ran successfully to be superintendent.
As superintendent, Susan led 20 school districts through the Thomas fire, the debris flow, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a strong advocate for school safety and youth mental wellness, and has procured increased funding for both. She has also increased funding for pre-schools and a new early childhood center is set to open in Lompoc.
Susan is a tested leader who knows how to work with state, local organizations, grantors, 20 county superintendents and 70,000 students and their families. She has the qualifications, experience, and record we need to lead the County’s school districts.
Gail Teton-Landis
Santa Barbara
Mickey Mouse speaks up
Mickey Mouse is between a rock and a hard place.
What's going on in Florida? The governor, Ron DeSantis, signed a new law, something called "Parental Rights in Education" or "Don't Say Gay" bill. There is nothing new about this type of law — many states have passed similar laws in the past 20 years.
What's happening here? DeSantis is practicing hate politics, similar to Donald Trump on the day he came down the escalator to announce that he was running for President.
On that day, Trump talked about how bad politicians and the government were by allowing Mexicans to illegally come across our borders. DeSantis may be running for President in 2024, so by attacking people, politicians and a Mouse that think differently, he is taking a page right out of Trump's playbook.
At first The Walt Disney Company said nothing, but as thousands of employees and guests started to show their strength and protested that the DeSantis law was not to their liking, the Mouse spoke up.
Should DeSantis punish Mickey Mouse for having a point of view and expressing an opinion in America? It seems free speech is dead in the world of Presidential hate politics.
Mark Twain once said, “It's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Voting for Susan Salcido
I first met Susan Salcido, our county superintendent of schools, while working for Partners in Education, a non-profit under the umbrella of the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO).
I was struck by her energy and her commitment to supporting high-quality education in our schools. I often thought, "That's the kind of teacher I wish I'd had in every grade!" — she took the time to clearly introduce subjects, made space for people to voice opinions and ask questions, and shared her contagious enthusiasm. Even as an administrator, she retains the energy she brought to the high school English classroom and athletics.
In 2018, Susan was elected to lead the SBCEO, which supports 20 school districts, 10 charter schools, and over 70,000 children, educators, families, and countywide partnerships. She's advocated for vital programs throughout her career. She's spent weeknights and weekends promoting project-based learning opportunities, investing in workforce training to connect classroom education to students' career goals, and improving quality of life for youth and our broader community.
Susan has also continued her personal education, through the Leading From Within Katherine Harvey Fellows program and by earning her doctorate from USC's School of Education, where she focused on organizational change, leadership, and student equity.
Susan is a product of our local schools (Santa Maria for K-12 and UCSB for B.A. and M.A.), who chose to stay and dedicate her career to changing the trajectory for other local students. I’m looking forward to voting for her on June 7!
Lucille Boss
Santa Barbara