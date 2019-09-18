Roses for the Santa Maria Times
I went without a delivered newspaper for eight months. No more bothering with recycling paper and sometimes getting wet papers. Now I subscribe to the online version that lets me see both clickable articles and newspaper pages on my computer and cell phone for $10 per month.
To add the paper delivered to your home, you pay an extra $5 per month. One recommendation — to subscribe call the local phone number for the paper because the 888 area code number connects you, if not to a busy signal, to a service that very poorly handles orders for many different papers. The pricing quotes are also confusing.
The online Times is an excellent way to get the contents. You can access the archives, too. A total of five electronic devices can access your one account. If you want hard copy, you can capture and print items of interest. I especially enjoy reading the online print version on my big screen computer - photo and print quality are superb. Roses for the Santa Maria Times, our local paper that appears to be adapting successfully to this high tech media world!
Bill Kleinbauer
Orcutt
Thank you for votes on farmworker housing
Several of our City Council members voted to allow farmers that hire hundreds of H-2A workers to have the workers live in single-family homes in our once desired neighborhoods.
Single-family is one family, not multiple families and vehicles. Open your eyes. Have you not seen how many of our neighborhoods have been destroyed. The farmers that hire H-2A workers should be required to build facilities on their farms to house these workers. As I have said before, our city resembles a border town.
Council members, have you taken a good look at our once beautiful town? It no longer looks like the town I grew up in. I remember the Bracero program when the farmers provided housing for their workers on their farms, and we did not have the problems we are experiencing today. I know what it was like to live in a neighborhood with multiple families living in a single family residence, along with their many vehicles - not a pretty sight!
Thank you Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield for voting no and standing up for we, the homeowners. You are truly appreciated.
You have free articles remaining.
Mickey Freeman
Santa Maria
Gateway to what?
My wife and I are elderly and disabled. We have been living in Sunnyhills Mobile Home Park on Clark Avenue and Highway 101 safely and comfortably for over 18 years.
We are viewing with alarm the highly touted developments going in all around us. They will not improve our lives, but actually worsen them. Access in and out of the park for ourselves, emergency vehicles and delivery vehicles will be badly compromised. We will be surrounded by noise, air pollution, trash, and traffic congestion. Our safe community will no longer be safe.
The proposed "improvements" consist of gas stations, a drive in bank, fast food eateries, all of which we already have in abundance on Clark Avenue five blocks away. Further, there are at least 14 empty stores off Clark Avenue, as well as numerous other empty stores and offices throughout Orcutt.
Who will profit from these developments? The developers and the bankers who fund them with our hard-earned savings, from which we get practically nothing.
What we need is not fewer, but more, affordable senior living facilities
Roy Moss
Santa Maria