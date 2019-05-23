Rodeos harm the animals
We read articles about the benefits the Elks Rodeo brings to our community, but some of us consider that rodeos are cruel to animals.
That isn’t the intention, but that is what happens. Animals are injured and even killed for our entertainment. Most of the animals are used repeatedly before their bruised and battered bodies end up at slaughterhouses.
Rodeos are violent events in which normally tame, docile animals are terrorized and provoked into behavior that makes them appear to be fierce and aggressive. This is done through the use of cruel electric prods, flank or bucking straps, and spurs, all of which burn, wound and/or dig into the animal’s skin and sensitive tissue. Bucking straps put tremendous pressure on an animal’s abdomen. The animals you see wildly bucking one minute will calm down as soon as the straps are removed.
To me, calf-roping is the most disturbing event. Think how frightened those calves are and how painful it is to be roped around the neck and violently jerked to the ground like that. No one would allow that to happen to their dog. So why is it acceptable to do that to an innocent calf?
The cruelty will continue as long as we support it. So please think twice before attending any rodeo.
Nancy R. Heck
Santa Maria
Following the money
PacifiCorp provides electricity to over 2 million customers through Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power.
It is owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and like all U.S. businesses, strives to make a profit. It produces electricity through coal-fired plants, hydro, geothermal and renewable sources. Coal-fired is the largest producer, with the renewable providing about 30 percent of its output.
PacifiCorp revealed last year that 13 of its 22 coal-fired plants are more expensive to operate than renewable sources. Retiring these plants it could provide about $300 million a year in savings for the company. It says more analysis is needed before final decisions, but it also is increasing it's investment in wind power and making plans to close some coal-fired plants by 2022.
Cost savings and profit are the biggest motivators. Like Teddy Roosevelt said so many years ago, "The business of this country is business.”
So, no matter what politicians say and the political propagandists on TV and radio spin, money talks.
Climate change is here and it will get worse according to 97 percent of the world's scientists who have examined the data. The other 3 percent are employed by the fossil-fuel companies. When you hear anyone say "It's us vs. them,” you know you are talking about someone who doesn't love this country and wants to divide us and bring us down.
Stan Novara
Santa Maria
Homeless with effort
Homelessness is the common theme for anyone becoming destitute from addictions to alcohol, drugs, gambling, sex — all irresponsible and/or illegal behaviors that are breeding grounds for bad consequences.
Desperation for that next smoke, drink, fix, motivates to beg, borrow and steal. Yet, motivation to develop character, responsibility and work ethic disappears due to expectations of entitlement for society to step up and support their needs.
If all yo want from life is a handout, that’s all you should expect.
However, infinite handouts should not be perpetuated upon a responsible populace breaking their backs to get by.No-fault homeless factors such as physical/mental health, should not get over-shadowed by self-imposed entitlement needs.
Homelessness grows in cities, but lost in the shuffle are the rights of nation’s majority. Our rights to public areas free from the stench, germs and contamination of trash, needles and other contaminants. Rights to walk common areas without feelings of fear, intimidation or confrontation for our kids. Free from self-constructed villages of filth, crime, anarchy.
My compassion wanes from the habitual no-effort mentality of so many on the receiving end of these handouts. From tax-fre spare-change pleas to scamming abuses of tax-funding, effort is exerted only in finding ways not to exert effort.
Gino Alvino
Santa Maria