'Robert Hoffman' alive and well

While I have had numerous letters and a few columns published by the Times over many years, it was not until the obituary for a gentleman with my namesake appeared a few days ago that I realized I have a fan club of sorts.

Hoffman is a common German surname, and there are a dozen or more of us living locally, including at one time at least three Roberts. I was not acquainted with the gentleman who died recently but am certain he was a fine man and will be sorely missed by his loved ones and acquaintances.

