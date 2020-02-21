Letters to the Editor: 'Roar' is the sound of freedom; The 'real' Donald Trump; Joan Hartmann is committed to 3rd District

'Roar' is the sound of freedom

The ATAC operations at the Santa Maria airport are apparently disrupting lifestyles of some Valley residents. Reading Thursday's article only one individual is quoted, however, and the ATAC operations have only had two complaints. I sympathize with that individual and her medical problems, but one person does not really constitute a significant disruption to the local population of Santa Maria. That “roar” is not much more than the commercial jets and California firefighter tankers that frequent the airport. And people should remember, that “roar” is the sound of freedom.

DL Wyche

Nipomo

The 'real' Donald Trump

A frequent contributor, in his latest diatribe against “neo-liberals”, again lies in order to“support” his belief that all Democrats are “losers” who hate Trump and will do anything to get rid of him. In his first paragraph, the writer states “…did they actually believe they were going to take down the President of the United States without any witnesses, evidence or proof?” No.