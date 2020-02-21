Letters to the Editor: 'Roar' is the sound of freedom; The 'real' Donald Trump; Joan Hartmann is committed to 3rd District

'Roar' is the sound of freedom
The ATAC operations at the Santa Maria airport are apparently disrupting lifestyles of some Valley residents. Reading Thursday's article only one individual is quoted, however, and the ATAC operations have only had two complaints. I sympathize with that individual and her medical problems, but one person does not really constitute a significant disruption to the local population of Santa Maria. That “roar” is not much more than the commercial jets and California firefighter tankers that frequent the airport. And people should remember, that “roar” is the sound of freedom.
DL Wyche
Nipomo
The 'real' Donald Trump
A frequent contributor, in his latest diatribe against “neo-liberals”, again lies in order to“support” his belief that all Democrats are “losers” who hate Trump and will do anything to get rid of him. In his first paragraph, the writer states “…did they actually believe they were going to take down the President of the United States without any witnesses, evidence or proof?” No.
However, this writer has conveniently “forgotten” it was the GOP Senate that refused to allow witnesses, evidence, or other “proof”, the President and his minions who withheld witnesses, testimony and documents that were lawfully subpoenaed, and that, in spite of the President’s repeated attempts to cover up the facts, brave officials came forward during the House impeachment investigation to verify that the President was, indeed, guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors” in the Ukraine affair.
Naturally, for him, our President responded to those heroic public servants by publicly insulting and firing them for telling the truth under oath.
Unfortunately, I “know” this man’s hero, Donald Trump. I’m a native New Yorker. My father was a painter, an artist well respected for his ability to duplicate fine wood grains and marble with oil paints, and who worked for Trump’s father in the Trump home and building projects in the 1940s and 50s.
You have free articles remaining.
This is the icon this writer and his brethren idolize and protect: the self proclaimed “stable genius” who earned his Wharton Business School degree as a result of his father’s multi-million dollar “donation” to the university, who was best remembered by his classmates as “going home every weekend”, who demonstrates his viciousness and lack of knowledge every time he opens his mouth.
It is this blindly loyal partisan and others like him who should “look in the mirror” and stop defending the indefensible because he echoes their own prejudices and furthers their own narrow interests.This president, this spoiled, wannabe king, must be replaced with someone who can restore decency to the office and restore our good reputation in the world.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande
Joan Hartmann is committed to 3rd District
I am voting for Joan Hartmann for reelection as 3rd District County Supervisor because Joan helped fund the co-response team, which trains County Sheriffs as they respond to mental health calls, to de-escalate and result in better outcomes. She also helped to secure $6 million in funding for the Public Defender’s diversion programs which provide treatment to dual diagnosis patients to get them treatment instead of putting them in jail and then back out on the street, homeless and mentally ill.
Joan has worked to protect our community from wildfires by helping to secure $2.2 million in funding for the Fire Department for fuel reduction and a Community Wildfire Protection Plan. She serves on the Fire Safe Council, supporting the firefighters who put their lives on the line.
Joan is deeply committed to our natural environment and to increasing access for all to trails and public parks, working to expand both so that they are available to more Third District residents. She worked with diverse stakeholders on the Gaviota Coast, calling a special meeting to hammer out differences and finalize the Gaviota Coastal Plan.
The 3rd District is huge and diverse. Joan is committed to serving all of it, and has done so with distinction.
Peggy Brierton
Buellton