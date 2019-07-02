Risk of dogs for carriers
As a retired letter carrier with 30 years of experience, I would like to educate the public concerning dog attacks on letter carriers.
In reporting the story, no mention was made of the dog being in a fenced yard or the location of the mailbox. Since the dog had previously attacked the carrier, I assume the owner was aware of the threat. Why weren't actions taken then to resolve the situation?
Dog owners have a responsibility to socialize their dog, keep it restrained in the house or in their fenced yard, and realize that dogs are territorial. The carrier is right to use his satchel and pepper spray as a last resort. Postal regulations require the use of the spray that is not injurious to the animal, but the animal never forgets.
Statistics show as of 2015, $530 million in injuries and claims nationwide. Animal control officers should have observed the dog without the owner present to properly evaluate the animal. The residents of that neighborhood, for their own safety, should demand that dog be confined.
Mail delivery is a privilege, not a right. You must have your dog restrained, licensed, vaccinated and socialized with people and other animals. I have been bitten at least five times and attacked numerous times in my career. It amazes me concerning the ignorance of dog owners, the selfish behavior and jokes about carriers. All service employees have the right to deliver your mail and packages safely, not just USPS employees.
Please use common sense in regards to your animal and the consequences it's behavior may cause.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Making case for nuke power
The Times's portrayal of the spent fuel at Diablo Canyon Power Plant as a "puzzle" reveals several common misperceptions about nuclear energy.
Many aren’t aware the technology necessary to store spent fuel safely has been available for a half-century. Both the U.S. nuclear industry and regulators have taken the responsibility of safe storage seriously, with no deaths or injuries as a result.
If Diablo Canyon is closed in 2025-26, spent fuel will likely remain onsite, stored in a secure location under 24/7 surveillance as it is now. Though storing fuel from U.S. reactors in separate places is inefficient, tentative plans for an interim bulk storage site in New Mexico were revealed in April, pending construction of a permanent underground repository.
What is spent fuel? Though detractors envision dripping green goo, spent nuclear fuel is solid as a rock and extremely heavy. In fact, it includes the most-dense materials in existence. The entire inventory of spent fuel from Diablo Canyon since it opened in 1985 fits inside 42 metal canisters, each 14 feet tall and and 10 feet in diameter. They’re welded shut, then parked on a concrete pad the size of a strip-mall parking lot.
The amount of ash spewed into the air by a coal plant creating the same amount of energy would form an 8,000-foot-high mountain. The ash contains poisonous mercury, arsenic and radioactive strontium.
I hope this clears up some misperceptions about Diablo Canyon’s spent fuel and its future. Californians for Green Nuclear Power is committed to creating financial incentives for PG&E to keep the plant open, and with the challenge of climate change before us, there’s more reason than ever.
Carl Wurtz
President
Californians for Green Nuclear Power
Getting facts on oil business
It wasn’t until 1964 that the Surgeon General’s report announced that cigarettes cause cancer. Guess what? Big Tobacco paid researchers to lie to us.
Fast forward to 2015, when a Harvard study revealed that ExxonMobil had known for years about the link between climate change and fossil-fuel emissions. The oil giant had quietly contributed to research to disprove evidence about their dangerous product.
Now, in Santa Barbara County, three companies propose to expand drilling. ExxonMobil wants to build a new pipeline, the feds are exploring fracking in the Los Padres Forest, and the EPA threatens to withdraw protections for the Santa Maria aquifer. Many of the targeted areas border schools, churches, residences and farms.
Among those who have spoken in favor of drilling is the president of Allan Hancock College, who claims oil means jobs for students. However, according to the oil company’s figures, the result will be fewer than 10 new full-time jobs.
Aera Energy, the largest of the three oil companies, is a donor to the President’s Circle of AHC, while Aera’s public affairs manager, Rick Rust, sits on their Board of Trustees.
UCSB’s Economic Report also receives funding from Aera. The Economic Forecast states unequivocally that we are dependent on the money and jobs that oil brings to our county.
Neither entity factors in the financial burden of negative effects on our health, environment and climate change.
Rachel Altman
Santa Barbara