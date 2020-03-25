Letters to the Editor: Ridding ourselves of two huge problems; Put Americans first in this crisis

Ridding ourselves of two huge problems

The coronavirus has presented Donald Trump with a presidential challenge that he can't lie or obfuscate his way out of. But he is certainly trying. And with each blunder he is putting Americans in greater danger.

He began with one of his classic canards: the art of denials. Two weeks ago, when we should have been preparing for this pandemic, Trump’s message to America was that this whole thing was being exaggerated by “who knows?” (China, Nancy Pelosi, liberals …) any one of his interchangeable scapegoats.

It’s bad enough that he called it wrong and wasted precious time. Perhaps most concerning has been Trump’s instinct to contradict the facts and statements of the government’s top infectious disease experts as they have struggled to contain the outbreak and protect the public.

Poor Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has to spend precious time and energy trying to correct Trump's daily wild assertations and half-backed plans. No, your insurance may not waive your co-pay. No, the virus may not disappear with warmer weather. No, anyone who wants a test can’t get a test. No, we will not have a vaccine soon. According to Dr Fauci, it will probably be a year or more.