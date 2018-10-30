Responsible fiscal policy
Budget deficits are not a new phenomena in government, and neither are CALPERS increases year over year, but our city officials seemed to have been surprised by this during the budget cycle.
It's their job to forecast, predict and account for expenses as good fiscal managers. The fact that they didn't anticipate this is alarming to say the least.
What steps have they taken to mitigate the increase in expenses that now force them to use rainy-day reserves to cover the gap. Has there been a line-by-line review in each city department to tighten our belt? Has city employee hiring been frozen? Have we asked for a greater share of pension costs be funded by employees? Where are the cost-savings plans that have been implemented before we go out to the citizens and ask them to approve Measure U and pay more for everything they buy.
The fact that Measure U is a permanent increase in the sales tax is also troublesome. Leaving it up to the citizens to repeal it in the future is nice rhetoric, but is there any precedent for past city measures that were repealed?
A better solution would have been to set a sunset date for the measure and revisit it on an ongoing basis to ensure it's still needed. That seems more fiscally responsible to the citizens of Santa Maria.
Leadership is about getting your own house in order before you go to the people with a permanent tax increase.
Gary Blaisdell
Santa Maria
Carbajal’s good deeds
A recent letter admonishes voters to never forget Marilyn Pharis’ murder.
Pharis has become a symbol to Republicans and the Trump administration as proof that all undocumented immigrants are rapists who commit violent crimes. However, it is just as foolish for us to assume all Republicans are domestic criminals.
The individuals committing domestic terrorism believe they are defending Trump, who has not only created a climate of bigotry and hate, but by this rhetoric has set the tone during his rallies of encouraging violence.
That letter writer also claims Rep. Salud Carbajal has "done little like his predecessor, Lois Capps, but vote for a photo op." I suggest the writer find updated and accurate information about the numerous accomplishments of each one.
He also criticizes career politicians. Unfortunately, we have seen what an inexperienced politician can do. Carbajal has proven by his successes so far he will continue to do the best possible for the Central Coast, especially during these critical times.
A personal friend who is the widow of a Vietnam War veteran recently contacted Carbajal to intercede on her behalf and help because Social Security was giving her the runaround. Carbajal listened to her problem, then efficiently and promptly came to her aid. He was very happy to get her a satisfactory resolution to her problem. That's just one example of his work on behalf of the citizens he humbly serves.
Congressman Carbajal, whose family were immigrants, proudly served his country as a Marine and continues to serve his country as an outstanding representative to his community. He is an experienced politician who takes the time to listen to his constituents, do the job and work across the aisle instead of wasting time with negativity, fault-finding and blame.
Martha Hight
Santa Maria