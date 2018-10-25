Research Measure Y, and know it's needed
I am encouraging support for Measure Y, the $75 million bond for Allan Hancock College. I think the bond would easily pass if all voters could tour the existing and cramped fine arts building, opened in 1965, or the dilapidated sections of the athletic building, opened in 1962, or the MESA center, currently operating out of a surplus building from Vandenberg. They would see firsthand, how outmoded, outdated, and inadequate buildings such as these are for 21st century college students.
These buildings retain many parts of their original equipment which means a lot of things are either expensive and inefficient to operate, or they simply don't operate at all. Don't be mislead by a recent letter writer. He has been grinding his ax against the college for years for personal reasons. If you want to know more, read both the pro and con arguments regarding Measure Y in your sample voter guide. I trust you will see the need and justification for passage of the bond.
Roger Hall
Santa Maria
Melanie Waffle for Orcutt Union School Board
Melanie is a native Santa Marian who is raising her two children along with her husband in the Orcutt Union School District. An informed parent is the right answer for this position.
Not only is Melanie a wife and mother but has managed the family business for over 15 years and must make crucial and informed decisions in a timely manner.
Melanie has volunteered for many non- profits in the Santa Maria Valley. Teaching her own children to give back is a lesson many should follow.
She is a team player and wants what is best for all the students and faculty. Bringing new ideas to the table and listening to others will be key to the future success of the school district.
I have known Melanie for many years and believe she is the right person to support for the Orcutt Union School Board.
Deb Jeffers
Nipomo
DMV process hurts voters
It seems everyone who renewed their driver’s license this year at the DMV was automatically put on the vote-by-mail list.
I always vote in person and was not happy when I received my ballot in the mail. I went to the elections office in the Joseph Centeno Building to question my receipt and was told if I still wanted to vote in person, I need to bring the ballot I received by mail with me or I would not be allowed to vote in person.
Does everyone know that? How many people will not be allowed to vote at the polls because they have either destroyed it or didn't know to bring it with them?
Patricia F. Hoffman
Santa Maria
Vote for Measure Y, vote for needs
Nobody ever wants to spend money on a new heater or updating that old refrigerator, but these are necessary expenses that come with every home. They are investments that pay for themselves over the course of their lifespan, and Measure Y is such an investment. I can’t think of any more responsible spending than to invest on improving Lompoc’s Public Safety Training Complex or the modernizing of the science, technology, engineering and math programs.
I understand voters are wary when it comes to more taxes and about how their money will be spent, but unlike Measure U, that has no sunset clause written into it, taxpayers know exactly where the funds from Measure Y will go. Every penny will be accounted for. From the money spent to build the new fine art facility, to the updating of the equipment and technology of Hancock’s science and technology department.
Why outsource creativity when you can cultivate it in your own backyard. That’s the point of Measure Y, to help students become well-rounded individuals and set them up to enter the workforce of Santa Maria and the rest of North County. That’s the kind of impact theses updates will have in the community.
Yes, some students will leave the area transferring to a four-year university, but some of those students will return after graduating. They will return with more experience and a higher education ready to contribute and give back to the community that set them up for success.
Measure Y isn’t to purchase wants, but rather to purchase needs. We need this like we need a new heater in the home. All we are asking for are the means to purchase the proper tools and facilities to ensure student and community success. A vote for Measure Y is a yes to the betterment of the Santa Maria Valley.
Rubin Espinoza
Santa Maria