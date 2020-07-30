Letters to the Editor: Remembering history and seeing the present

Remembering history and seeing the present
One disadvantage to being old is the unease memories of hard times in the past brings. Another is the distress experienced when you see the evils of the past recreated and realize that many alive today do not have the advantage of having had the thorough study of history those of us living through WW II had.
The recurring downside of that is the continuing truth of the warning of George Santayana, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
When Donald Trump celebrated his election before adoring crowds in 2016, I watched … and heard, “I alone can save you,” and heard, again and again, Hitler and Mussolini firing up the crowds of adorers at the onset of WW II.
Unfortunately, I am hearing , and seeing, those images on today’s television … a narcissistic, power hungry “leader,” fomenting unrest and riots and then declaring himself the only one who can quell the madness he created.
It’s frightening … and now, Trump is sending in federal “troops,” actually federal employees licensed to carry weapons but untrained in crowd control, to “quell” peaceful protests that are occasionally invaded by a vandal or looter, on the boast of “restoring law and order” (another dictatorial technique … witness China’s recent invasion of Hong Kong).
I can’t be the only one who sees him for what he is. True, I have the “advantage” that my father worked for his father and told me stories, also, that, as a native New Yorker, I was “treated” to the continuous newspaper coverage of Donald’s escapades, affairs, lawsuits against undocumented workers he procured though the Mob and took to court to avoid paying. “The Donald” loved the coverage and courted it.
Finally, how can the once admirable Republican Party, a party that promoted morality, patriotism,“family values,” and the concept “no citizen is above the law” not only support but advance the agenda of this patently bad man, a danger to us and to our democracy.
Istar Holliday
Arroyo Grande
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!