Regulate the Dunes
So the Coastal Commission caved in on closing or regulating the Oceano Dunes state recreational area. Evidently the hot rod, fun-loving dune buggiers and others convinced them how much money they spend in the area.
Whether or not they do, the damage they do to the environment, the pollution they leave, plus the all too numerous injuries and deaths they engender, outweigh any fun they provide. The Dunes need regulation.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Focus your anger on the real enemy, Russia
In 2014 the Coalition of Central Eastern European Countries met with U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff and a representative of the U.S. Agency for Global Media to warn them about psychological warfare being conducted by Russia targeting Eastern European Union countries.
They explained that Russia’s goals were to a) restore Russia to its 1989 boundaries, b) marginalize U.S. influence in the EU c) disintegration of NATO and d) dismantle the EU.
Their concerns were well founded. Five years later, countries that were formally a part of the USSR find their fragile democracies in crisis.
Russia has a long history of absorbing neighboring countries by controlling the press and installing puppet governments. In the past Russia’s aggression has been held in check by NATO and economic sanctions leveled by the United States and the European Union. A weak Europe is good news for Russia, and we know that Russia funneled millions of dollars into the BREXIT vote.
Less obvious is the psychological war Russia is waging against the West. The primary function is to sow discord and mistrust of the political system by a continuous flow of conflicting ideas. Misinformation is presented to the target audience in well disguised and interesting content. Gradually the information becomes extreme. We know that Russian Intelligence and a subcontractor named IRA hosted hundreds of twitter accounts, Facebook pages etc. With names like “Secure Borders,” “Being Patriotic” and “Muslims United.” Many of us unwittingly shared their content.
The heightened infighting and disfunction we see in our country today are a product of relentless psychological warfare. We have been manipulated and scammed. Russia is trying to destroy us from within. It is time to come together and focus our anger against the real enemy, Russia. Tell your representatives we want bi-partisan legislation punishing Russia and protecting our institutions.
Molly Machin
Nipomo