Region needs safer roads
I am a commuter between San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. Accidents happen on this road every day because the exits get clogged and traffic comes to halt on a corner. The road is getting congested more and more. We need a three-lane highway between Paso Robles and Santa Barbara. The exit roads need to be developed to absorb more vehicles. The bends need to be straightened. We need a safe road on the Central Coast.
Syamkumar Syamala
Santa Maria
Lompoc just 'couldn't afford' Measure E
I read a recent letter from a Lompoc third-grader asking us to vote yes on Measure E.
Sorry pumpkin, but we just couldn’t get 51 percent of the grown-up voters in Lompoc to decide that you were worth spending the money on.
It was close, but once again us grown-ups were too frugal (that’s a nice word for cheap) to spend the money on you kids.
You’re just going to have to step around those gopher holes. And just be more careful when you’re in the playground, and maybe try harder not to get splinters from the wood chips?
As for security, don’t worry about it. I’m sure your teacher can afford to replace that stolen stuff. And, just think of the vandalism as free murals. Who says there isn’t arts in schools?
You see, the measure was just too expensive for us Lompocans. We would have had to pay a whole six cents for every hundred dollars our houses are worth. So for example, and this is a great example of math, if someone’s house is assessed at $200,000 they would have to spend an additional $120 every year so you could have a better educational experience. I guess we just don’t think you’re worth it. And even if we did think you are worth it, our distrust of how that money would be spent kept us from voting for it.
Sorry kid, better luck next time. Maybe the fourth time is a charm?
Leah Braitman
Lompoc
AHC undervalues jazz education
Thursday night is my favorite night of the week. Why? Because that is the night that I join other musicians from all over the Central Coast in performing jazz in the Allan Hancock Jazz Ensemble.
Last Thursday night we learned that the AHC Department of Fine Arts is canceling the Jazz Ensemble for Spring 2019 due to it “not meeting the department’s allocated goal in the number of students,” which according to the department should be equal in headcount to the capacity of the room — approximately 60.
Have any of you ever heard of a jazz band with 60 members? The typical jazz band contains 17-20 players - the AHC jazz band currently has 24. The chair of the department stated that the cancellation is also due to the class “not being a part of the core degree in music."
As a past music professor, I strongly disagree with this decision. There is no other music ensemble that teaches students how to implement the concepts that they learn theoretically in their core music courses (e.g., scales, modes, chords, rhythm form, improvisation, instrumentation, and style). More than any other ensemble, jazz teaches students how to play independently, develop a fluency of professional musical vocabulary within their own artistic voice, imitate the sound and skills of famous musicians of the past through cognitive memorization and kinesthetic memory, focus on habits of self-discipline, communication, and teamwork while progressing in critical listening skills and learning to accept constructive feedback.
With the additional incorporation of excellent musicians from the community, these students experience the joy of rewarding interaction with other musicians. I have personally witnessed students advancing in their musical skills each week. AHC needs to seriously re-evaluate this very short-sighted decision to cancel the jazz ensemble. Such a decision will negatively affect music and non-music majors for years to come.
Luanne Fose, Ph.D.
2nd Tenor Saxophone,
Allan Hancock Community College Jazz Band