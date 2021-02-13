Recognizing a special retirement
This letter is about Dr. Anthony Howe’s retirement. Let me explain why I am writing a letter to the editor about this.
I imagine my retirement will be pretty simple. My office will throw me a party, friends and family will send texts and we will meet up for dinner, and then I’ll stop going to work. But even as simple as mine will be, marking a retirement is a big deal. Simply put, we grow up, we invest (a lot) of time and money to train for a job, and if we are lucky, we love that job. We leave our family to go to work five days a week, pay bills, have good days and bad, and spend about 1/3 of our adult lives, at work.
My retirement will be simple. But if you know Dr. Howe, his retirement should not be so simple. Dr. Howe is a pediatrician, and for decades his “office” was this entire Santa Ynez Valley. He provided excellent care for our children and guided us as parents. He always had a smile, and he usually had a great story to make our day just that much better. Dr. Howe is a great doctor, a fantastic person, and he will be missed.
Many people do not even know he retired! I think there are many people in this valley who would like to congratulate him on this milestone. This is where technology comes in. Please visit the link provided and write a note in appreciation of Dr. Howe’s care for our community. At the end of February, all the entries will be printed out in a hardcover book and then presented to Dr. Howe as a thank you.
www.newlywords.com/dr-anthony-j-howe-md
Karin Olmedo
Solvang