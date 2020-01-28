Letters to the Editor: Re-elect Donald Trump; Hold experts to high standards, trust

Re-elect Donald Trump

What is taking place in our government reminds me of children playing in the sand box, the sand pail has been taken and they refuse to understand it wasn't one for all their use. They go after the owner of the pail.

We have gone through a Civil War, North vs South and you would think we learned a lesson but silently it is creeping back, only it is taking on a different cloak, Democrats vs Republicans. What we are witnessing is dividing our nation and is being sculpted by some Democrat leaders and I use the word "leader" loosely.

Laws and our Constitution are being misused to benefit their warped belief the 2016 election did not come out to their liking. Their beliefs are not what they have been elected by their constituents to uphold. What they are doing is tearing our great country apart, not accepting the will of the people and the outcome of an election.

Let's back up a bit to before the election. The Democrat party received from shady donors, with the understanding that when their party's nominee won all would be worthy of this shady deal. When the results of November 2016 were tabulated, the outcome shocked them to the point of disbelief and before the newly elected President Trump could walk over the White House threshold, the "impeach" chant began.