Letters to the Editor: Re-elect Donald Trump; Hold experts to high standards, trust

Re-elect Donald Trump
What is taking place in our government reminds me of children playing in the sand box, the sand pail has been taken and they refuse to understand it wasn't one for all their use. They go after the owner of the pail.
We have gone through a Civil War, North vs South and you would think we learned a lesson but silently it is creeping back, only it is taking on a different cloak, Democrats vs Republicans. What we are witnessing is dividing our nation and is being sculpted by some Democrat leaders and I use the word "leader" loosely.
Laws and our Constitution are being misused to benefit their warped belief the 2016 election did not come out to their liking. Their beliefs are not what they have been elected by their constituents to uphold. What they are doing is tearing our great country apart, not accepting the will of the people and the outcome of an election.
Let's back up a bit to before the election. The Democrat party received from shady donors, with the understanding that when their party's nominee won all would be worthy of this shady deal. When the results of November 2016 were tabulated, the outcome shocked them to the point of disbelief and before the newly elected President Trump could walk over the White House threshold, the "impeach" chant began.
Because they are so busy with trying to find illegal reasons to impeach, they are not looking at the whole "kit and kaboodle". While the last seven candidates have been battling each other and have spent millions, there is a person who would like to be president, and that is Hillary Clinton. So, while they have made a mockery of our election, their eyes were not watching one of their own party coming in to run as the Democrat candidate.
There is enough dirty laundry coming out, her chances are nil. It is you who will decide the fate of our nation, to become a communist nation or remain free. Once a decision is made, there is no going back so be a good loser and accept the will of the voters and embrace president Donald J. Trump as your president and help get him reelected in 2020.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Hold experts to high standards, trust
In 1920 life expectancy in the United States was 54 years. That same year 7,500 children died of measles, 13,000 children died of diphtheria, 5,000 died of pertussis and polio claimed the lives of another 6,000.
Today, you can expect to live into your 80s, and you don’t worry about your children dying from one of these diseases. This complex miracle of modern civilization is made possible by scientific research and the recommendations of experts. In recent years our confidence in experts has been undermined by greed and personal opinion has replaced scientific facts.
In 1964, the Surgeon General released a landmark study linking cigarettes to lung cancer. Cigarette companies responded by launching a massive misinformation campaign that successfully suppressed life-saving scientific research for years.
The fossil fuel industry has hired some of the same strategists to convince Americans that climate change isn’t happening. To shape public opinion, they have well-funded networks of talking heads, front groups, and faux research built to persuade people that we have nothing to worry about.
In 1998 Richard Barr an attorney representing families who were suing a vaccine manufacturer paid Dr. Andrew Wakefield $500,000 to publish a paper linking autism to the MMR vaccine. After millions of dollars for research, no link between vaccines and autism has ever been established. It was discovered that Wakefield had falsified the medical histories of the 12 children in his study. He hid the fact that the children had documented developmental delays prior to vaccination. His paper was retracted, but the damage was already done.
As a result of Wakefield’s greed, fewer children are being vaccinated and we see a rise in the cases of measles. In 2014 in the US 667 people died of measles needlessly. By being “anti-expert” we risk losing our long and relatively healthy lives. We need to hold our experts to a high standard of integrity, and we need to educate consumers to recognize misinformation. To face the challenges of the future we need to trust our experts in medicine, meteorology, agriculture, technology and a wide range of other fields.
Molly Machin
Nipomo