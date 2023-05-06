Railroads, trains and the Santa Maria Valley

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum is hosting the first presentation of “Our Valley History” today, Saturday, May 6, at 11:30 a.m.

Rob Himoto, owner of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, will share the history of our local railroad from its beginnings in 1911, through Allan Hancock’s ownership, to today’s operations.

