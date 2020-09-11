Letters to the Editor: Race impacts everything in America; Hopefully not denying COVID-19; Trump qualifications questioned; Simplistic solution belies reality

Race impacts everything in America
1. Attorney General William Barr: “I don’t think there are two justice systems for Black and White Americans.”
2. Santa Maria Times Sept. 4, 2020: “Deputies responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis in their residence in the area of Foxenwood Drive and Old Mill Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at 8 p.m. for the area while a deputy and a member of the crisis Intervention Team talked with the unidentified resident for hours. At one point, the resident was in possession of a firearm but put the weapon down and never made any threats to the public, according to Zick.
The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Crisis intervention Team followed up with the person on Friday, taking possession of the weapons, and connecting the person with necessary support, according to Zick.”
Robert Mabry
Santa Maria
Hopefully not denying COVID-19
The "Santa Maria residents rally to open schools" article in Wednesday's paper shows the majority of the group, holding signs wanting schools to reopen, without masks and with no social distancing. My hope is that they are not in denial of COVID-19.
Kenneth Shields
Lompoc
Trump qualifications questioned
Republicans say Democrats ran a negative convention by saying America is a racist country. They, on the other hand, think they're being positive by saying we are not racist.
The trouble with that claim for Democrats is they're hopelessly stuck in respecting the truth, never a problem for Trump and lately, his party. Think about it. If not for his racist slogan Take Ameica Back, or his promise to build a wall paid for by Mexico, why would anyone vote for him? Tell us, Trump supporters, what are his strengths?
Trump has not a qualification for the high office he fills and has sullied so terribly.
Back to facts Democrats like, the truth of the matter. Evidence, clear thinking and common sense tell us that there is not a reason in the world to elect this man President unless you respond to his racist appeals. To support him, one has to be either a racist or exceedingly gullible and uninformed. Take your pick, supporters.
Jack Miles
Santa Maria
Simplistic solution belies reality
A common response to the Black Lives Matter movement is that Black lives would not be in jeopardy if they just obeyed the police. Unfortunately, that simplistic solution belies the reality of far too many police shootings.
George Floyd was fully restrained and said, “I can’t breathe" 11 times before he died of suffocation. Eric Garner died in the same way after he was wrestled to the ground by a New York police officer on suspicion of illegally selling cigarettes.
Michael Brown, 18 and unarmed, was killed by a police officer responding to reports that he had stolen a box of cigars. Tamir Rice, a 12 year old boy, was shot dead while playing in the park with a toy gun. Even though the dispatcher told the policeman that he was probably a juvenile and the gun was probably a toy, the policemen fired and killed Tamir within seconds of arriving at the park.
Each of these cases, and so many more, incidences of petty misdemeanors or no crime at all resulted in the death penalty. By any reasonable standard these responses were disproportionate to the crime. But what is most troubling is that these events aren't rare. The Washington Post's database reports police fatally shooting 13 unarmed Black men last year.
While this pattern is appalling it is certainly not an indictment of police in general. On the contrary I have been assisted by kind and helpful policemen dozens of times. My nephew is a policeman in Washington D.C., a tough job under the best of conditions, and he is one of the most compassionate people I know. Perhaps that's why I resent those police who tarnish the reputation of the vast majority of good police, and my hunch is they do too.
Margaret Tillery
Santa Maria
