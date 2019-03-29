Questions about Trump
In 2016, I saw Donald Trump as delusional — more naïve than a liar — as, seemingly, he really believed his own hyperbolic rhetorical nonsense.
In 2018, becoming smarter, he graduated to full liar. The Washington Post now tabulates more than 9,180 lies. But, to be fair, showman Trump also throws in some acting scripts for his White House reality soap opera with daily drama.
With this rhetoric, collusion or not, clearly, Trump continues to support the anti-American Putin program with hateful, hostile division — see the New York Times’ growing tally of 567 insults of American people, places and things in thousands of tweets — by undermining our institutions, by refusing to act on Putin actions with condemnation or all sanctions in a bill passed by Congress, which he signed, and by allowing Putin bots to run rampant with no leadership in preventing election meddling.
So, why is Trump helping Putin?
Again, collusion or not, obstruction of justice is quite clear before our eyes, despite the Mueller/Barr release. Here, intention is paramount.
Twice Trump told us he fired James Comey because of the Russian investigation. And many times, he has tried to discredit the Mueller probe. Less definite are the many times Trump tried to manipulate probes into Flynn or others. Now, he's attacking Democratic House oversight function, which is its obligation.
So, why does Trump continue to lie and divide and get away with it? Who are Trump and the GOP working for?
Don Jones
Santa Maria
Protecting water supply
Although I am a member of the advisory committee of a local groundwater agency, I write here entirely on my own and speak for myself.
All of us who wish to have safe drinking water, and water that can be used for our agricultural economy, may want to pay attention to what could happen here, and soon.
Quoting directly from a long-awaited county report: “In summary, cumulative oil development within Cat Canyon oil field and corresponding oil transport would result in a significant and unavoidable impact associated with an accidental oil, produced water, or other hazardous material spill that could have substantial and long-term effects on … hydrological resources …”
If you’re content to have oil companies do what they want for their own profit, fine. If you want to do what you can to help safeguard our water resources, let your county supervisor know where you stand. It’s really up to every one of us.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Learning from within
Regarding Asian and white students' success vs. minority students, coming from an Asian perspective — my mother — from a very early age the focus is on doing well in school. No. 1 priority.
Anything less than an A grade is considered unacceptable. Years later, a therapist told me that is considered child abuse, but I disagree with that.
And it remains like that, judging by people I know currently. After all, not everyone can afford to buy their way into USC or Stanford.
There is also the fact that 66-70 percent of black children have no father figure in their homes, which greatly increases the likelihood of teen pregnancy, dropping out of school and going to prison, according to statistics.
I know the trend is to blame teachers, schools, the economy, Donald Trump or Obama. But we were also taught that what you get out of school is directly related to the effort you put into school. It isn't the teacher's fault.
I've seen websites that rate teachers and professors. A lot of the gripes refer to the teachers as being “boring." They aren't there to entertain you.
Boris Roberts
Santa Maria