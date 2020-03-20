Letters to the Editor: Putting us to the test; Not Trump's fault; Let the voice of Solvang voters be heard

Many Solvang residents remember that in 2017 Solvang’s City Council hoped increasing the City’s area by almost a third was the answer to all kinds of problems. However, analysis by the City and residents’ concerns about traffic, water, tourism and neighborhoods did not coincide. Consequently, many residents signed informal petitions and City Council ended its Sphere of Influence study.

Fast forward to 2019-20. Save Our Solvang, formed to stop that study, is now a Campaign Committee spearheading an Urban Growth Boundary Initiative. A UGB is a line beyond which residents of a city are given a vote on whether or not that city will be able to expand outside the UGB. Well thought out projects that meet residents’ needs get a YES vote while unviable projects get a NO vote.

UGBs are not a new idea. In California, 63 cities and counties adopted UGBs and have been renewing them. All eligible cities in Ventura County, as well as the County itself, earlier adopted and in 2016 renewed their UGBs. Half of their proposals for developments outside their UGBs were adopted by their residents. Closer to Solvang, both Buellton and Goleta use UGBs