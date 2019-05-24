Protecting our rights
With Memorial Day approaching, Americans everywhere will be called upon, as they are every year, to reflect upon and demonstrate their appreciation to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom and the basic human rights embodied in our Constitution.
Forgotten are the nearly 40,000 of us who, each year, willingly sacrifice in defense of our 2nd Amendment right to own firearms.
Also forgotten is that Article I of Our Bill of Rights prohibits the government from enacting any law respecting the establishment of religion. When any state enacts a law that is essentially a religious belief, it is in violation of our Constitution.
Clearly, abortion does not violate the religious beliefs or moral authority of many, if not most, American citizens. Banning and criminalizing abortion is the imposition of a religious belief on all citizens of states that have enacted or are contemplating such action. Their hope, of course, is to ultimately overturn Roe vs. Wade and impose their fundamentalist Christian version of Sharia law across the length and breadth of our country.
Our Founding Fathers did not intend that our citizenry be armed to the teeth or they would not have prefaced the right to bear arms with the observation that "a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state …” Likewise, they did not intend that laws protecting the right of people to the free exercise of religion be interpreted in such a way as to enable them to impose their beliefs on others.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
Why bother being legal?
Regarding a recent letter, as I recall from that time, the Hmong gangs were very ruthless in their actions. But really now, eating dogs? Kind of playing off a stereotype there.
Also, they were getting some social services, specifically, showing up at a county hospital, where they get treated.
Gavin Newsom is talking about and trying to implement free health care for illegal immigrants. According to that bill’s sponsor, California is awash with extra money. I guess if President Trump takes back that $1 billion for the bullet train it's not a problem.
Also, he doesn't want to pay for any California wildfire costs. We can take it out of our surplus, I suppose. After all, we have plenty of money. We can afford to pay for the medical coverage of people who have not, for the most part, paid any state or federal income taxes.
I pay a significant amount of taxes, and an absurd amount of money for medical insurance, plus my deductible and co-pays. I do not get anything for free.
From what I have heard, in this area an illegal immigrant will not work for less than $12/hour as a laborer, $15 and up for a skilled carpenter or roofer. Compared to a legal resident, making that same $12/hour, the cash-only worker gets about 30 percent more, plus doesn't have to pay for medical insurance.
I and most residents do not live four families to a house, giving illegals more spending power than a legal worker following all the rules. Why bother getting legal, when it would effectively put less money in your pocket?
Getting free medical care puts the illegal immigrants ahead of our citizens who struggle the most, and only makes the housing issues worse.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria