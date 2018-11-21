Protecting our children
Children are our future, and we need to protect them from abuse. “They need to grow into healthy, productive citizens, children need safe and nurturing families and communities. When children are abused, neglected, or otherwise maltreated, law enforcement, court, and child protective services professionals must intercede rapidly and effectively on their behalf.” (McNaughton).
There are certain protocols on how to address the issue or issues. First, law enforcement responds to child abuse. Secondly, there is a criminal investigation in child abuse, and last a multidisciplinary team is formed to investigate the child abuse. These are the steps we need to take to protect the children who are being abused.
Law enforcement cannot conduct an investigation on its own, so it needs to bring in outside sources such as social workers, physicians and therapists. They need to cooperate and coordinate with one another with true facts. The team needs to provide truthful and specific facts that will help with the child abuse case.
Secondly, a criminal investigation in child abuse is complicated; the child may be in fearful of telling on the abuser, and there may be little to no physical or medical evidence. The investigators need to create a technique to conduct an investigation that will support the child abuse allegations. They will get information from the child, parent, friend, and family members. The investigators will build the case to represent in the court of law.
Lastly, however, all of this investigation could not be possible without the help of a multidisciplinary team. It helps coordinate the activities of law enforcement, child welfare, medical, mental health and legal agencies. These are a few steps of many, that are very important to protect the children of the future. Our job in society should always be to protect children from any kind of child abuse.
Elena Echavarria
Oceano
Di Sieno guilty only of protecting animals
I am writing this in support of Julia Di Sieno, who operates the non-profit Animal Rescue Team Inc. in Solvang. Her legal trouble has been well covered by the local media, but the reporting has been mostly procedural, with little attempt to delve into what motivates her and the kind of person she is.
As the record shows, her ongoing problems arose from a "dispute" with her immediate neighbors. What the record does not show is that they have been adamantly looking for ways to shut her down ever since she started the Animal Rescue Team 10 years ago. All of her other surrounding neighbors have been extremely supportive. Her property is meticulously well maintained and she has always been very conscientious about her impact on the community.
Julia has dedicated her life to being an advocate for the "voiceless" of our planet, the animals, both wild and domestic. Her main focus is on the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick and injured wildlife, as well as rehabilitating and finding homes for neglected and abused domestic animals. Importantly, she uses the A.R.T. as a platform to educate the public in respecting animals and the environment. She approaches this work with love, compassion, and selflessness. She puts her whole heart and soul into it, working up to 15 hours a day, 24/7.
That said, she has not been well served by the justice system. Her neighbors have continually accused her of "threatening" behavior, leading to the unfortunate and entirely undeserved legal consequences that she has had to endure.
Meanwhile, the neighbors have set up surveillance cameras and recording equipment aimed into her property, as well as models of dog skeletons and other props meant to intimidate her. Who is harassing who?
Julia is guilty of nothing more than loving, rescuing, and rehabilitating animals. Please support Julia and the special and valuable service that she provides to the animals, the community, and our planet. The world needs more humans like her.
Tony Masiel
Ojai