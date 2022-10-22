Proposition 28 - support the arts!
The arts have been part of us from the very beginning. Since nomadic peoples first sang and danced for their ancestors, since hunters first painted their quarry on the walls of caves, since parents first acted out the stories of heroes for their children, the arts have described, defined and deepened human experience.
All peoples, everywhere, have an abiding need for meaning … to connect time and space, experience and event, body and spirit, intellect, and emotion. People create art to make these connections, to express the otherwise inexpressible.
Society and people without the arts are as unimaginable as breathing would be without air. Such a society and people could not long survive.
The arts are deeply embedded in our daily life, often so deeply or subtly that we are unaware of their presence. The office manager who has never studied painting, nor visited an art museum, may nevertheless select a living room picture with great care.
The mother who never performed in a choir still sings her infant to sleep. The teenager who is a stranger to drama is moved by a Saturday night film. A couple who would never think of taking in a ballet are nonetheless avid square dancers.
The arts are everywhere in our lives, adding depth and dimension to the environment we live in, shaping our experience daily. They are a powerful economic force as well, from fashion, to the creativity and design that go into every manufactured product, to architecture, to the performance and entertainment arts that have grown into multibillion dollar industries.
We could not live without the arts … nor would we want to. I am a former music teacher and have seen first-hand how the arts have benefitted my students.
Please vote Yes on Proposition 28 … the arts are always the first to go when education budgets are decided.
Vote Judy Frost for positive outcomes
In this time when there has been so much going on with schools, I felt compelled to write a letter in support of someone who I know personally and someone who is currently serving on the Santa Barbara County Board of Trustees - Judy Frost.
Judy has spent the past four years representing Trustee Area #5. She understands the role of the County Office of Education as they support 21 school districts in this county.
Her goal is to work collaboratively with other board members in order to improve services and educational outcomes for all students in Santa Barbara County. It is imperative that we allow an experienced and dedicated person like Judy to continue to help build the future of our county.
Judy has a great deal of experience as a volunteer in arts and education. She has a background in finance and understands the need to evaluate every aspect of the support that the county provides to each district. She is willing to explore new innovations and methods to engage students so that they can be successful. She has the heart and passion to continue to be effective on the Santa Barbara County Board of Trustees.
Please vote for Judy Frost to ensure positive outcomes for every student!
Judy Frost has work ethic, integrity to make a difference
I am writing in support of a board leader that will make a difference for our children here in Santa Barbara County. Please consider Judy Frost for the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.
I have known Judy for almost 20 years and I worked closely with her husband Erik Frost as an educator earlier in my career. Judy will always do what is right for kids and our schools and she has the integrity and work ethic to make a real difference.
Thank you for supporting Judy Frost in support of our students and their future.