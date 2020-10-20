Letters to the Editor: Prop. 15 invests in college-going culture; Trade organizations back Cunningham; Janet Blevins for Lompoc school board; GOP ballot boxes beg question 'why?'; COVID not taken seriously; Voting is a privilege not a right; Republicans vs. democracy

Prop. 15 invests in college-going culture
My name is Noemy Padron. I'm 15 years old and a current 10th grader at Pioneer Valley High School. I have been phone banking with Future Leaders of America since the beginning of summer contacting registered voters on the importance of schools and communities first.
A “Yes on Prop. 15” will require wealthy business owners and large corporations to pay their fair share in property taxes. This would bring an additional $12 billion revenue to our schools and communities year-round. I disagree with a letter writer last week asking how Prop. 15 would help schools. Locally Prop. 15 will bring an additional $6.1 million to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. As a student myself, Prop. 15 is important because it’s hard seeing teachers struggle to pay for things like school supplies out of their own salary.
One of my teachers once said “Make sure to take care of the markers because I bought them with my own money.” Funding for Prop. 15 could make sure we have needed supplies but also very important supports like counselors and technology to adapt to virtual learning.
Even before COVID-19 we struggled to keep students on track and get them into college. In 2018-19, SMJUHSD had an average of 28% of all graduating seniors completing the A-G requirements, which are needed to be eligible to apply to a four year college.
This is partially because the textbooks we have in our classrooms are outdated and not meant for A-G courses. Students are deserving of being able to take courses that prepare them to be college bound and have the opportunity to choose to attend a four-year college if that is their desire after graduation.
I urge everyone in my community who is eligible to vote, to vote yes on Prop. 15 and help us properly fund our schools and create a college-going culture in Santa Maria!
Noemy Padron
Santa Maria
Trade organizations back Cunningham
As a long time local union member and advocate, I am proud to cast my vote for Jordan Cunningham for Assembly. Over his political career, Jordan has supported legislation to strengthen the trades and has been a strong advocate for Career Technical Education in order to get more students interested in a career in the trades. He has always put our community and our kids first, and understands how important our tradesmen and tradeswomen are to our local economy. Join the local Carpenters and several other local trades organizations in support of Jordan Cunningham for Assembly.
Scott Zimmerman
Orcutt
Janet Blevins for Lompoc school board
Janet Blevins has our support as candidate for the Lompoc school board. Janet is well-known in the Lompoc Valley from her many years teaching in the district and advocating for students and teachers. Moreover, her qualifications are bolstered by her experience in special education.
Always civic-minded, Janet knows such courses as the 1619 Project, ethnic studies, and the new health curriculum, are central to creating an informed, well-rounded student, prepared for the adult world they will soon enter.
Janet knows that an effective superintendent and a strong board of education fully support transparency and public participation. Posting of meeting minutes in a timely fashion is key to transparency. Recently, she alerted the superintendent’s office that minutes from several past school board meetings were not posted online as required. Pursuant her action, those minutes are now posted.
Janet also noticed a newly instituted protocol that speaking during public comment at board meetings would require prior submittal of a 250-word written statement. She then submitted a statement pointing out that this would stifle many parents’ input. By that evening, the policy was dropped.
During the AAUW school board candidate forum, Janet rightly argued that since two-thirds of our district students come from Spanish-speaking homes, board meetings be translated into Spanish, encouraging parent participation in decision-making.
Janet Blevins will bring passion, commitment, and fresh energy to the school board, assuring that all local and state policies will be followed. She will support a strong, fact-based curriculum which prepares students for 21st century challenges.
Molly Gerald
Lompoc
GOP ballot boxes beg question 'why?'
What a headline: "No fake ballot boxes found so far in county." It's come to this. Another sad reminder of the deceitful tactics of the Trump-led Republican Party who, after having spent months trying to undermine confidence in mail-in voting, are now setting up their own ballot collection boxes.
One might wonder why they would not want to rely on the official ballot collection boxes. The country has had four years of dangerous attacks on the democratic system. Had enough? Stand up for democracy and vote them all out. And if you are voting by mail, don't forget to sign both your ballot and envelope. Make it official.
Roger Hall
Santa Maria
COVID not taken seriously
Sixty-six people have died from COVID in Santa Maria and y'all are out here playing soccer in huge groups and having parties at your houses with no masks, just because. Sixty-six people in our town are gone from the Earth, forever. That's an entire apartment complex dead and y'all are acting like COVID is no big deal.
Namu Williams
Santa Maria
Voting is a privilege not a right
The right to vote is the basic right of all legal Americans. It is not for non-citizens and illegal aliens to decide who will rule our country. This is America.
The ballot box cannot be left to a simple honor system, it needs security.
“Congress and the states must ensure that all eligible legal Americans are able to vote and that votes are not stolen or diluted by fraud or administrative errors.” - Heritage Foundation
In 2012, The Pew study showed 24 million registrations were inaccurate, out of date or duplicates. On March 8, 2019, the House of Representatives wanted voting rights for illegal aliens in local elections. The key word they don’t seem to understand is illegal.
“Your vote and the lawful votes of American citizens must not be cancelled by illegal votes and other corruption of our voting rights.” - Judicial Watch
Don’t hand over your ballot to some stranger to deliver. Get a ride to the polls and vote in person, if you are able.
Mary Engholm
Lompoc
Republicans vs. democracy
Voting has always been the basis of democracy. It is now under attack by Republicans. As a minority party, they do not represent the aspirations of the American people. In their desperate effort to hang on to power, they are trying to keep people from voting -- especially people in poor or minority communities.
Donald Trump publicly declared that Republicans would never be elected again if it was easier to vote. So Republicans are doing everything they can to make it harder to vote -- fewer polling places, restrictions on mail-in ballots, etc. Worse than that, they are trying to delegitimize the voting process with claims of "massive voter fraud" (none of which have been substantiated). Donald Trump won't even commit to recognizing the results of the election unless he approves of the process.
Republicans don't just want to defeat Democrats in the upcoming election. They want to defeat democracy.
Gary Prober
Santa Maria
