Privatize to escape pension shortfall?
Santa Maria along with most of the cities in California has a dilemma on how to finance the huge pension shortfall for their public workers, and a simple answer is privatizing.
Sandy Springs, Georgia is the fourth largest city in Georgia with a population of around 110,000 and what they have done like so many other smaller cities and towns with pension problems is to contract with Robert Monette's company, Optech/Monette in Alpharetta, Georgia to take over the duties of their Public Works Departments.
Optech/Monette are licensed engineers, they can handle water treatment, wastewater treatment, road maintenance, building maintenance, park maintenance, tree trimming, mowing lawns in public places and even picking up dead animals.
Why do we need to have people on a city or town payroll when there are private firms that these jobs can be contracted out to? From everything I have read the townspeople say that they get faster, better and more polite service from the private contractors. If an employee is not satisfactorily doing their job it is far easier to dismiss that person if they work for a private contractor than a public workforce.
I find it interesting that Optech/Monette is doing business in 14 different states and even military bases like Fort Dix, New Jersey and Mountain Home Air force Base in Idaho. This seems like an answer to towns and cities getting out from under an unsustainable burden of pension debt and is at least worth looking into.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Questioning label 'traitorous'
A recent letter writer called the impeachment inquiry of President Trump traitorous. I thought Trump should have been impeached when he invited Russians to the Oval Office over a year ago and gave them state secrets. Now that is being a traitor.
I think taking the word of Putin against those of our highly skilled and dedicated intelligent experts borders on traitorous behavior. Before he became president, Trump was still in business because of large sums of Russian money. You think he might owe them?
You have free articles remaining.
The letter writer also claimed that the judical branch was legislating. Thankfully the courts are doing their job of deciding what's legal and what is not because Trump's actions are without forethought as to the legality let alone the consequences. Those type of actions, being insulted and having to endure screaming and yelling, is why so many people have left the current presidential administration. We have lost a treasure trove of expertise. I hope we can recover
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
Teachers never stop caring
The week of Nov. 3-9 is California's 21st annual Retired Teachers Week. As a member of the California Retired Teachers Association, I urge everyone to find a way to give back to our community. Statewide, CalRTA members logged nearly 2 million hours of service to their communities. That's worth $57.8 million in services!
Anywhere you go in the Santa Maria and Lompoc area you are likely to find retired teacher volunteers. They tutor in local schools, distribute food to those in need, drive seniors to appointments, and work at hospitals.
Since 1998, the California Retired Teachers Association has sponsored Retired Teachers Week as a way to not only spotlight our members' extensive volunteerism but to encourage others to do the same.
We cared about our students and our communities while we worked as educators, and that caring doesn't stop at retirement. Join our call to give back. You'll find the effort is well worth your time.
Sandy Healy, President
Santa Maria/Lompoc Division of CalRTA