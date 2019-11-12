Prepare, then vote
What is going on with our government representatives makes me feel we are getting short-changed.
California is the laughing stock of the nation, thousands are leaving because of Gov. Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff’s lack of leadership, the influx of illegals and the disgrace left from street people.
Since the 2016 election all you hear is impeach the president. He didn't even get into White House before critics took to the chant. Don't they understand it is the will of the voting public that made this decision?
According to the framers of the Constitution they discussed all the ramifications of "what if" and we have lived with it for a long time, with the exception of three presidents breaking the law and were impeached or quit before being impeached.
Democrat candidates have expressed their ideas when they become president. The quiet ones are holding their plans close to their chest, so that when they overtax you, take away your guns, allow anyone to vote, they can say, “I never said that.”
Billionaire George Soros is using his money to upset our elections. If we want an honest election, it is up to you to get out and vote. We have a year before the election but it's never too early to investigate what is offered.
A person's vote is a cherished gift. You have the power to make or break this great country. I am going to continue sending letters with the hope I have educated those with questions.
God bless this great nation.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Isn't it about time?
Isn't it about time we require the selection of our president, governor and for that matter maybe all elected officials to complete a much needed full vetting process?
Consider that the recruitment of or the acceptance of application for employment by so many public service, non-profit, and corporate positions require qualification for the positions. Teachers must have at least college education and certification of proficiency and background checks. Lawyers must have an advanced education and pass the Bar exam at minimum. Police must go through the Police Academy and pass certain physical requirements.
You and I can name many more positions that require preliminary qualifications just to get to the interview.
A board of directors of an organization or corporation would not interview a candidate for the executive or financial officer without the applicant having a thorough financial and criminal background check. Why even non-profit organizations such as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, YMCA, Red Cross and others have learned that it is necessary for thorough financial and criminal background checks before hiring an employee or volunteer and putting them in charge of the cash box or children.
We as a nation were not always as diligent as we are today. We had to learn from our mistakes. In our formative years, many teachers were those that could just read and write. Lawyers were often self-taught. And we all know of the horror stories that children have faced over the years at the hand of pedophiles and the insider thefts by unscrupulous employees and volunteers. Our forefathers knew this in writing the Constitution and put in the checks and balances of the three branches of government.
These days public officials, non-profit executives, for-profit corporations, yes even McDonalds' executives have an over-sight structure to whom they must report or that has authority to remove them from office or employment. Without prior experience in this structure the official will think they have carte-blanche to do as they please and if anyone disagrees, they see them as being treasonous. Thus allegiance to the organization, state, country or Constitution is replaced by allegiance to the individual, as in a dictatorship.
It is time we require more and better vetting of our candidates before election. We should require candidates for public office, be it city council, county commissioner, governor or especially president to provide official tax records, not unaudited financial disclosures, allow criminal background checks, financial or credit checks and show prior experience appropriate for the office being sought?
Jim Welch
Santa Maria