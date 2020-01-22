Letters to the Editor: Predicting a short trial; Make the right call; Vote like it matters to you; Move fireworks show outside city

Vote like it matters to you

I was beginning to despair that our Constitution doesn't work because we can't investigate and convict our president who breaks the law and abuses his power with impunity.

He controls all the levers of justice and has fixed them so that he can break any law and there is nothing we or the Constitution can do about it.

But this morning I got an insight into where we are. Trump hasn't made the Constitution invalid. He doesn't control the levers of justice. He gets away with what he does because some of us vote for people who violate their oath of office. Some of us vote for people who are as corrupt and without integrity as he is.

Our Constitution, our democracy and our form of governing is only as good as the people we elect to office.

So I plan to replace my despair with hope that enough of us will vote in November for people who will uphold the oath they take to protect and defend the Constitution.

I took that oath three times. Once when I joined the Army, once when I began my work with Santa Barbara County and again when I was on the Civil Grand Jury. It never occurred to me to violate that oath.