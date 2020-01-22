Letters to the Editor: Predicting a short trial; Make the right call; Vote like it matters to you; Move fireworks show outside city

Vote like it matters to you
I was beginning to despair that our Constitution doesn't work because we can't investigate and convict our president who breaks the law and abuses his power with impunity.
He controls all the levers of justice and has fixed them so that he can break any law and there is nothing we or the Constitution can do about it.
But this morning I got an insight into where we are. Trump hasn't made the Constitution invalid. He doesn't control the levers of justice. He gets away with what he does because some of us vote for people who violate their oath of office. Some of us vote for people who are as corrupt and without integrity as he is.
Our Constitution, our democracy and our form of governing is only as good as the people we elect to office.
So I plan to replace my despair with hope that enough of us will vote in November for people who will uphold the oath they take to protect and defend the Constitution.
I took that oath three times. Once when I joined the Army, once when I began my work with Santa Barbara County and again when I was on the Civil Grand Jury. It never occurred to me to violate that oath.
Some of us support people who never intend to live up to their oaths.
We need to replace those in Washington who regularly violate their oath. We need to replace the Republicans in the Senate with people of integrity and we need a Democrat in the White House who means it when she swears to protect and defend the Constitution.
The Constitution is as strong as it ever has been. It needs to be protected and defended by all of us. So vote like it matters to you!
Robert Cochran
Santa Maria
Predicting a short trial
Democrats in the House of Representatives have created the perfect storm in the Senate. Putting aside the absurdity of the Articles of Impeachment, they have accomplished something that no one else has been able to do in an era of out-of-control rhetoric.
Now that the trial will begin the rules of the Senate require that all 100 members “are commanded to keep silence, on pain of imprisonment.” Imagine that, 100 politicians forced sit quietly at their desks and remain out of touch and speechless for the duration of the trial!
Let’s take bets on how many are caught sleeping during testimony.
I predict a short trial not because the charges are bogus but because it’s impossible to keep a politician quite for more than a few seconds on a good day.
Ron Fink
Lompoc
Make the right call
Californians are looking forward to Super Bowl LIV on February 2. The San Francisco 49ers, of our Golden State, will face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Football fans are ready for the big game. Food, drinks and watching funny commercials are some pleasures of Super Bowl Sunday. Drinkers cannot forget the most important part of their game plan: a safe ride home.
When I was 16 in 1992, a drunken driver hit me. My gait, hearing and speech were damaged. Not the Super Bowl anyone wants.
Drinkers can make the right call no matter the outcome of the game. Before celebrations begin, choose a sober driver to take you home: friend, taxi, public transportation, etc. This avoids an arrest, fines, a meaningless injury or death.
Don’t risk it! Having a designated, sober driver is a key role on Super Bowl Sunday.
Lori Martin
Tracy
Move fireworks show outside city
I hope that if the city of Santa Maria is promoting another fireworks show this 4th of July, they consider moving it to the Unocal Events Center or the Santa Maria Raceway.
Having the event next to a rest home, a senior mobile home park and not far from the hospital is asinine. The booming explosions and acrid smoke are torture to nearby residents and their pets. The citizens of Santa Maria deserve more respect from our city leaders.
Michael Taylor
Pioneer Village, Santa Maria