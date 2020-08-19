Letters to the Editor: Postal Reform Act killing the postal service

Postal Reform Act killing the postal service
In reading your article about the USPS in Sunday's paper, the Times, and many other media outlets are leaving one fact out of the equation of financial difficulty that the agency is facing.
It's been around for 16 years and is either ignored out of ignorance, a short memory on the part of voters, and yes, politics. That difficulty is the Postal Reform Act of 2006. It was proposed by President Bush and despite the objections of some in both political parties was passed.
What does it do you say? Well here's what it does that no other government agency or for-profit company is required to do, and that is prefund retirement for for the agency for 50 years or more into the future.
Since 2006, the USPS has had to make billions in payments toward this, $54.8 billion dollars was paid into it between 2007-2016. But wait there's more, the President threatened to veto the bill if the money didn't go to reduce the Federal budget.
Both parties wrote the bill and cosponsored it. By the end of 2019 the USPS was $160.9 billion in debt due to the internet, the 2008 depression, and now loss of mail volume due to COVID-19. Now Congress wants to throw money on an agency that receives no taxpayer assistance, instead of repealing the act, which could've been done many times.
I guess that the money grab from the USPS is more important to fund the budget and "pet" projects. It's an addiction similar to drug addiction, and needs an intervention. But with both parties pointing fingers and politicizing the issue and with COVID-19, nothing will get done.
You and I, rural communities, small businesses, not to mention medication by mail will suffer. Please write or call and ask why the Postal Reform Act of 2006 hasn't been repealed. Then consider the many promises made over the past 40 years by both parties and you'll have your answer.
When the USPS is gone, and remember that the internet isn't secure, what will you depend on and are you willing to pay whatever the market bears. The choice is yours, among many this election. Vote wisely.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
