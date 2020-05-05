Letters to the Editor: Portesters don't represent majority; Vaccine needed before reopening; Follow the science for reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Portesters don't represent majority

Harlan Munneke and a pitiful handful of others do not begin to represent the interests of the majority of store and property owners in Solvang.

Responsible, law-abiding citizens are following the governor’s instructions and doing their best under trying circumstances to keep themselves, their family, their friends and customers free of COVID-19, which cannot be said of the amoral antics of the protesters, who apparently care not a wit for anyone else.

Mark Oliver

Solvang

Vaccine needed before reopening

Have a look at the signs carried by the maskless people protesting the governor's shelter-at-home orders. Stop the "quarantine insanity;" "Freedom over tyranny;" and, of course, "Don't tread on me."

There is no doubt that the magnitude of the economic calamity is truly awful. And suffering from it is intense. But this is science, not politics. They think they are protesting against a politician and policy but the hard truth is the enemy are microbes and fighting a virus with slogans is futile.