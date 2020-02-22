Letters to the Editor: Porter will address climate change; Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth

Santa Barbara County is warming at double the rate of the continental US. Since pre-industrial times, our county has warmed by 2.3 degrees celsius, exceeding the universally agreed-upon global warming limit of 2 degrees celsius acknowledged by the Paris Climate Agreement.
Surpassing this threshold puts our county at risk of catastrophic consequences. Our current 3rd District County Supervisor, Joan Hartmann, has failed to effectively address local climate change. While she has symbolically voted to support the Green New Deal, local emissions have increased by 14% since 2007 and local temperatures have accelerated within the past five years.
Our county is the birthplace of Earth Day and used to be a progressive leader in the environmental movement. The issue of climate change is too pressing to blindly trust that Hartmann will take meaningful action if re-elected.
Candidate for 3rd District Supervisor, Bruce Porter, has proposed an achievable environmental plan for the district As supervisor, Bruce will ban oil tankers from passing through our channel (the largest source of NOx emissions in our county), ban fracking, oppose federal drilling in public lands and begin the transition to clean energy operations by pre-zoning fossil fuel businesses.
Bruce is the type of leader the county needs to achieve our climate goals. Please join me in voting for Bruce Porter on March 3.
Rusell Swartz
Santa Barbara
Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth
I live on a horse ranch on Fredensborg Canyon Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. Supervisor Joan Hartmann was instrumental in preventing a cannabis farm in our community from expanding to a large growing operation.
We reached out to Joan Hartmann, who dove in to help. She and her staff worked for six months with the community to revamp the ordinance to prevent that grow, and others like it. She met with a room full of angry people, but stayed with us, working together through the Planning Commission and back to the Board of Supervisors. Joan took a leadership role throughout; she was one woman in a room full of men, but speaking with a '‘soft loud voice". That’s Joan; she speaks from the heart, but follows through with knowledge, commitment, and expertise.
We had a gathering not long ago to celebrate the revamped ordinance and our neighborhood being saved … and we honored Joan Hartmann’s work for our community.
E. U. Dreyfuss
Solvang