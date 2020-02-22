Letters to the Editor: Porter will address climate change; Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth

Hartmann fought cannabis farm growth

We reached out to Joan Hartmann, who dove in to help. She and her staff worked for six months with the community to revamp the ordinance to prevent that grow, and others like it. She met with a room full of angry people, but stayed with us, working together through the Planning Commission and back to the Board of Supervisors. Joan took a leadership role throughout; she was one woman in a room full of men, but speaking with a '‘soft loud voice". That’s Joan; she speaks from the heart, but follows through with knowledge, commitment, and expertise.