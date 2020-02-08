Letters to the Editor: Porter campaign mailer criticized; Honesty over innuendo

Porter campaign mailer criticized
Candidate Bruce Porter must think 3rd District residents are a bunch of “country rubes.” Why else would he send out a slick malicious “big city” mailer portraying Supervisor Joan Hartmann as misleading voters with false promises while she crosses her fingers behind her back?
Porter obviously has plenty of special interest money to burn by commissioning his disinformation campaign, but his message is blatantly at odds with reality. We all know that Joan Hartmann is one of the most hard-working, civil, competent, and candid supervisors to serve Santa Barbara County.
Porter attempts to add insult to injury and distortion by including an unflattering doctored portrait of Hartmann in his mailer. It is true that Porter is running against three female candidates, but does he expect to win by cornering the votes of misogynistic males? Would he attack a male opponent the same way?
I may be a “country rube” but Porter’s smear campaign insults both my intelligence and my values. Knowledgeable 3rd District residents will vote for Joan Hartmann, who is honestly mindful of the concerns of county residents.
Lansing Duncan
Solvang
Honesty over innuendo
I recently received a mailer exhorting me to "vote against Joan Hartmann." I wasn't advised who I was supposed to vote for. However, in tiny letters I found the source: "Paid for by Porter for Supervisor." Perhaps Bruce Porter was reluctant to ask people to vote for him because of his misleading statements.
Porter's mailer claims that Joan broke a promise about the Vista Del Mar School, causing its financial difficulties. He footnotes his claim, but his source cites as causes a combination of the Refugio oil spill and state changes in education funding, issues over which Joan has no control. Then, without any authority, he contends that the negotiations over Camp 4 diverted tax money from education to the general fund. Sorry, wrong there too.
Next, Porter contends that Joan broke some promise about cannabis. Again, Porter's citation doesn't support his statement, and instead states that the County benefitted by an extra $1.2 million in revenue from cannabis operations. He wrongly contends that Joan allowed cannabis into the County without restrictions; Joan has in fact fought diligently to regulate the industry.
Third, Porter asserts that Joan broke a promise about infrastructure, resulting in unsafe parks, bridges, and roads. Yet again, Porter cites a document that doesn't support his contention, the County Road Maintenance Plan. In fact, Joan has consistently voted to fund deferred maintenance of County infrastructure.
If you value honesty and integrity in government over lies and innuendo, please join me in voting to re-elect Joan Hartmann to the County Board of Supervisors.
France Komoroske
Solvang