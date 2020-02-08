Letters to the Editor: Porter campaign mailer criticized; Honesty over innuendo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Honesty over innuendo

I recently received a mailer exhorting me to "vote against Joan Hartmann." I wasn't advised who I was supposed to vote for. However, in tiny letters I found the source: "Paid for by Porter for Supervisor." Perhaps Bruce Porter was reluctant to ask people to vote for him because of his misleading statements.

Porter's mailer claims that Joan broke a promise about the Vista Del Mar School, causing its financial difficulties. He footnotes his claim, but his source cites as causes a combination of the Refugio oil spill and state changes in education funding, issues over which Joan has no control. Then, without any authority, he contends that the negotiations over Camp 4 diverted tax money from education to the general fund. Sorry, wrong there too.

Next, Porter contends that Joan broke some promise about cannabis. Again, Porter's citation doesn't support his statement, and instead states that the County benefitted by an extra $1.2 million in revenue from cannabis operations. He wrongly contends that Joan allowed cannabis into the County without restrictions; Joan has in fact fought diligently to regulate the industry.