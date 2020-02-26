Letters to the Editor: Porter best choice for county's future; Hartmann has served the environment

Porter best choice for county's future

As a concerned citizen of Santa Barbara County's 3rd District, I am compelled to write to you with strong recommendations to vote for Bruce Porter to become our District Supervisor.

I have become aware that over the past three years, decisions made by our Board of Supervisors have stripped funding from our local schools thereby creating an intolerable situation for the education of our children. Bruce Porter, with his background and commitment to education, would never have allowed this to happen.

The current board passed policies that reduced funding to Vista Del Mar School District in Gaviota by so much that the entire district is fighting off bankruptcy, a fact that is being glossed over by far too many people in this county. And our current supervisor’s negotiations with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians may have let her claim some sort of victory, but it seems to have come at the cost of our schools.

Property tax funding that would normally have come to the local school districts is instead being funneled straight to the county general fund. Two faculty members have already been let go due to the loss of revenue at Santa Ynez High School. This is unacceptable.