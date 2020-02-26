Letters to the Editor: Porter best choice for county's future; Hartmann has served the environment

Porter best choice for county's future
As a concerned citizen of Santa Barbara County's 3rd District, I am compelled to write to you with strong recommendations to vote for Bruce Porter to become our District Supervisor.
I have become aware that over the past three years, decisions made by our Board of Supervisors have stripped funding from our local schools thereby creating an intolerable situation for the education of our children. Bruce Porter, with his background and commitment to education, would never have allowed this to happen.
The current board passed policies that reduced funding to Vista Del Mar School District in Gaviota by so much that the entire district is fighting off bankruptcy, a fact that is being glossed over by far too many people in this county. And our current supervisor’s negotiations with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians may have let her claim some sort of victory, but it seems to have come at the cost of our schools.
Property tax funding that would normally have come to the local school districts is instead being funneled straight to the county general fund. Two faculty members have already been let go due to the loss of revenue at Santa Ynez High School. This is unacceptable.
Bruce has extensive experience with the needs of local schools, having served as a board member for SYV High for eight years and the president for many of those. SYV High had a passing rate of 99% during his time as president and during the Great Recession. Bruce knows the unique challenges our schools face and how best to navigate them.
I’m voting for Bruce for 3rd District Supervisor because I believe, with his education, work and military experience, he’s the best choice for our county's future.
Erik Gregersen
Solvang
Hartmann has served the environment
I have been an environmental attorney for 30 years and in that time, few people have shown as much leadership in environmental protection as Joan Hartmann. I first worked with Joan when she helped fight offshore oil development in Santa Barbara County.
I worked closely with Joan when she was on the board of directors of the Environmental Defense Center. Her background as an environmental attorney, who worked on wetlands preservation, as well as wildlife and habitat protection, were reflected in her keen understanding of the issues. Her collaborative approach to problem solving meant that she looked for best possible solutions to environmental challenges.
Joan was the driving force behind Measure A in Buellton, the initiative that ensures that the community decides whether or not development should push urban development into agricultural and open space. She has helped other communities to craft similar ordinances.
Joan helped the Gaviota community adopt a plan that protects agriculture, scenic views, and natural and cultural resources -- something that took years. She pushed hard to expand parks and trails to ensure more community opportunities to get out into nature.
Joan is a passionate advocate of clean energy and the green jobs that come with it. She led the county’s effort to join a community choice energy program that will let us buy energy from renewable sources.
We are incredibly fortunate to have Joan on the Board of Supervisors. I urge all those who care about the environment to vote for her on March 3.
Linda Krop
Goleta