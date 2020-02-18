Letters to the Editor: Politics in cemetery board decision questioned; Commentary facts call for answers

I wonder what Litton thinks constitutes termination. He also says “… the county does not have the authority to remove board members.“ Oh, except by letting their terms expire; caught in another lie. Politicians, what can I say? If this is the best Hartmann can do for her staff, I can’t re-elect her: if she can’t do the simple things (like appointing competent staff), how can we expect her to do the tough ones?

Michael Farris

Los Alamos

Commentary facts call for answers

In a recent commentary Richard Nagler stated that 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann had cost the Santa Ynez Valley School District millions of dollars in funding through two decisions she had made - one was an oblique reference to "the Santa Ynez Unit" and the other to the agreement made between the County and the Chumash Tribe regarding Camp 4.

Both assertions are patently false and so easily disproved as to suggest that the writer was not interested in educating voters, only in misleading them. First, we must assume that his reference to "the Santa Ynez Unit" was regarding the denial of an emergency permit to Exxon Mobil to truck oil dozens of times a day up and down the Gaviota Coast.