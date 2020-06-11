Letters to the Editor: Police budget cuts and reinvestment; November vote determines future; Widen highways, save lives; Immigration laws made to be followed; Pool closure until spring short-sighted

Police budget cuts and reinvestment
As we continue bearing witness to law enforcement’s oppressive culture, particularly its abuse of power against our black brothers and sisters, it is important for our community and our local police department to jointly identify and reform its approach to policing, and consider a careful review of its disproportionate funding.
When 42.4% of the budget is being allocated toward our police department and only 5.1% toward community development, that is a problem. It shows where our collective priorities are as a community.
Instead, we should redirect funding toward the underlying issues that lead to incarceration, toward quality of life programs within our neighborhoods and communities, including health, housing, education, counseling, the arts, and community-based projects led by youth. We need to think long-term and not wait until our youth are caught in a system of criminalization that fails drastically in its attempt to reform by way of incarceration
I understand that law-enforcement holds a dignified place in the public’s imagination, as it should. Given our critical times, I commend the sheriff and our officers for handling our local peaceful protests with a full understanding of our plight. Still, we need to reconsider our priorities, and creating dialogue around this issue is the first step.
Samuel Duarte
Santa Maria
November vote determines future
Words can not describe what is happening around these United States in the name of Black Lives Matter.
It started when police used excessive force on a black man. Because of this horrific display, several cities and states governed by Democrats are planning on dismantiling their police departments.
There is no mention of a 35-year retired police captain who was protecting his friend's pawn shop and was killed by thugs entering the shop. These politicians should think before they destroy police departments, taking funds and distributing them elsewhere. Politics be damned.
It escalated across 12-plus states, it took on a life of its own, looting, destroying businesses. It was orchestrated by Trump haters, Democrats, Antifa, Soros?
Some marchers/demonstrators are being used without their knowledge, being told it was for Black Lives Matter when in truth it is a fight from a losing battle in the November 2016 election. Trump wasn't supposed to win after all the dirty strings the Democrats pulled to get their candidate elected. You know who their candidate was, you know the one responsible for Benghazi, e-mail destruction, uranium sale, the list goes on.
These black and white demonstrators started a peaceful rally and before you could blink it took on a life of its own and spread faster than COVID-19. Here's an interesting fact, the virus required we wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, but this is not required with the demonstrators.
They, the losing party of 2016, have so much hate for this businessman turned president, they would rather destroy our country than let him get re-elected, and that, my friends is what this disruption is all about. Not the murder of a black man but destroying the accomplishments Donald J.Trump.
Our flag and its meaning chokes me up, this country that gives you the opportunity to do what you desire to do with your life. It is up to you to pick the road to success, action or communism. That time is coming Nov. 3. Be like an elephant who never forgets, you and your vote can make the difference on what our country becomes
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Widen highways, save lives
Due to very poor planning and lack of political leadership, there is not one street, road or highway that is safe. Quantity has always come first over quality of life in our county.
Alcohol, cell phones, drugs and speed have taken their toll.
Highways 1, 154, 166 and 246 should have been widened years ago to four lanes to accommodate for the growth.
Larry Henry
Lompoc
Immigration laws made to be followed
They are not immigrants, they are illegal aliens. I was an immigrant and waited on a quota system for five years to come to the U.S. and another five years to become a U.S. citizen my senior year in high school.
According to the federal immigration laws, these are illegal aliens that have broken into our country and have committed a federal immigration crime; therefore, they are criminals. Those that aid and abet them are committing a federal immigration crime too.
We have federal immigration laws in our country that need to be followed. Otherwise, why have laws?
The U.S. is the best country in the world. Our country has always opened her door for people to come in the proper way. Our country is overpopulated today with illegal aliens that have broken our laws. We finally have a President that is following the laws of our country on immigration and our leaders need to learn them and follow them too. They are not above the law.
Gail Davis
Santa Maria
Pool closure until spring short-sighted
The City of Santa Maria is facing a budget shortfall. Our city is proposing to solve its budget problems by hacking at some services rather than finding solutions.
The current budget proposal will have the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center close until next spring. This is a short-sighted solution that puts the weight of the city’s budget on the community, in particular our youth. The main pool at the PNAC was just renovated at a cost of nearly $800,000 using a HUD Community Block grant to meet the growing community need for a strong aquatics program.
I am in no way suggesting that the pool budget remain "as is" for the upcoming year, but closing the pool is not an appropriate way to save money. Yes we should make cuts to this budget, yes we should look at creative solutions. Yes we should collaborate with supportive organizations. No, we should not close the aquatic center.
The PNAC is a community facility used by many community members. In the proposed services budget document for the City that includes past, current, and proposed budget information, the "Use Hours" of PNAC increased in the years 2018-20 from previous calculation of 50,000 hours to nearly 53,000 hours, even though the center has been closed since January.
That is a significant increase and completely justifies the need for the renovation as stated by the city when explaining the original closure in January. The attendance for the 2018-20 period stands at 3.4 million. (page C-69)
The aquatic center is home to many programs that benefit our community in many ways: swim lessons prevent drowning deaths, lap swimming, water walking and exercise classes, rec swim, Special Olympics, and four aquatic sports teams.
In this COVID-19 situation some activities have to be restricted for health regulations, however closing rec swim doesn’t mean closing the pool. This closure will hurt those athletes and community members in numerous ways, because with a pool there is not an option to find another place to participate.
Geri Coats
Santa Maria
