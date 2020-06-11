Letters to the Editor: Police budget cuts and reinvestment; November vote determines future; Widen highways, save lives; Immigration laws made to be followed; Pool closure until spring short-sighted

These black and white demonstrators started a peaceful rally and before you could blink it took on a life of its own and spread faster than COVID-19. Here's an interesting fact, the virus required we wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, but this is not required with the demonstrators.

They, the losing party of 2016, have so much hate for this businessman turned president, they would rather destroy our country than let him get re-elected, and that, my friends is what this disruption is all about. Not the murder of a black man but destroying the accomplishments Donald J.Trump.

Our flag and its meaning chokes me up, this country that gives you the opportunity to do what you desire to do with your life. It is up to you to pick the road to success, action or communism. That time is coming Nov. 3. Be like an elephant who never forgets, you and your vote can make the difference on what our country becomes

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc

Widen highways, save lives

Due to very poor planning and lack of political leadership, there is not one street, road or highway that is safe. Quantity has always come first over quality of life in our county.