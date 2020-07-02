Letters to the Editor: Play Hopscotch; Don't be Typhoid Mary

She was a carrier of the disease. It is very comparable to today’s COVID-19 cases where people are asymptomatic. What made her an exceptional spreader of the disease was not knowing simple things to do to prevent spreading the disease. She spread the disease while handling food and changing jobs (working for one family household then another). Toward the end, when she knew people were looking for her, she also evaded capture and kept on serving family households. What does it have to do with today?

Simple things can be done to prevent spreading COVID-19. What makes it important for all of us is that there are many more situations where people breathe in the same air as other people and touch things others have touched.

Please follow all of the recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19. We should all show personal responsibility and do what we can to avoid being a big spreader of COVID-19. Don’t be a Typhoid Mary.

Wayne Botz

Santa Maria

Tired of threats