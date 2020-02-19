Letters to the Editor: Plant-based diet not just about Lent; SMHS ethnic studies offer help for chant issue; Bruce Porter will give Isla Vista real voice; Do your part, stand up for justice

Once again, our way of life is threatened, and we are being asked to sacrifice. When Attorney General William Barr intervenes on behalf of President Trump’s friends in the court system our way of life is threatened.

Justice is depicted with a blindfold because judgements are made regardless of who you are or who you know. William Barr’s own prosecutors resigned in protest because of his unprecedented meddling in the Roger Stone trial. They sacrificed their careers to sound the alarm that our justice system is being compromised. If the Executive Branch can manipulate the outcomes of court cases, we lose the sense of fair play that is at the heart of the American way of life.

People the world over prefer to do business with American companies because they know that business is governed by the rule of law. Capitalism is based on trust and fairness. If cronyism is allowed to take over our courts, it will be felt in the economy.