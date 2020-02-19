Letters to the Editor: Plant-based diet not just about Lent; SMHS ethnic studies offer help for chant issue; Bruce Porter will give Isla Vista real voice; Do your part, stand up for justice

Plant-based diet not just about Lent
Feb. 26 marks the beginning of Lent, the period leading up to Easter, when devout Christians abstain from animal foods in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness.
The call to abstain from eating animals is as traditional as Genesis 1:29, yet as current as the teaching of evangelical leader Franklin Graham. Earlier religious leaders like Methodist founder John Wesley, Salvation Army pioneers William and Catherine Booth, and Seventh-day Adventist Church founder Ellen White, all abstained from animal flesh.
A plant-based diet is not just about Christian devotion. Dozens of medical studies have linked consumption of animal products with elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer, and other killer diseases. A United Nations report named meat production as the largest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have documented routine mutilation, deprivation, and beating of animals on factory farms.
Today's supermarkets offer a rich array of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as traditional vegetables, fruits, and grains. Entering "vegan" in our favorite search engine provides lots of suitable products, recipes, and transition tips.
Stinson Minor
Santa Maria
SMHS ethnic studies offer help for chant issue
The recent issue raised about students chanting to each other at games is a very disturbing and serious problem. It is not something that should be dismissed as "unintentional."
Whether it was intended or not is not the issue. The real issue is that comments like those made, and allegedly others that have been made at other sporting events, are inherently hateful and demonstrate prejudicial intolerance and ignorance, which falls under the definition of racism.
The quote by one of the coaches that said he felt the students were "... unaware they said a racist thing. They did not intend for it to be racist ..." precisely exposes the problem: being unaware and making unintended offensive comments. Hate and prejudice are learned, but they can also be unlearned.
Fortunately, we have a resource that we can utilize as a start towards eliminating hate and ignorance. The Santa Maria High School District has a small number of ethnic and gender studies classes that are currently being taught.
Several studies, including one from Stanford and another from the NEA (National Education Association), have concluded that these studies are beneficial academically and emotionally for students across all ethnicities.
There has been a push from the state and locally to have these studies become a graduation requirement for high school students. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District has considered this, but to date has not voted to require it.
In light of these recent activities, it might be time for the schools to seriously consider mandating these studies, as well as cultural proficiency training for all staff and students. It's time to act. We cannot accept these types of actions to be tolerated and allowed to continue under the guise of "they really didn't mean it."
Helen Galvan
Santa Maria
Bruce Porter will give Isla Vista real voice
With respect to the Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor race, I urge you to join me in supporting Bruce Porter. I was initially drawn to Bruce after discovering his commitment to each of the local communities in Santa Barbara’s 3rd District.
Being a UCSB student, I especially appreciate Bruce’s commitment to and specific goals for Isla Vista and the student population. He truly cares about our community and the issues that we face.
This is my first year at UCSB and I have had the opportunity to work alongside Bruce on his campaign. As a member of his team, I’ve gained valuable experience in the political world and I’ve been able to make an impact on Bruce’s platform and his campaign decisions.
I interact with Bruce all the time because he’s constantly here in Isla Vista and it’s clear that he values our input and incorporates it into his campaign efforts. It has been an incredible experience and I believe that Bruce has the policies we need to improve our community.
Unlike Joan Hartmann who closed her Isla Vista office following the 2016 election, Bruce is committed to staying active in the community and will keep his office open as supervisor. Bruce has shown deep respect to Isla Vista and will provide us with the representation we deserve. Please join me in voting for Bruce Porter on March 3 to give Isla Vista a real voice.
Marissa Samuels
Isla Vista
Do your part, stand up for justice
We call those who lived during World War II "The Greatest Generation." When fascism spread across Europe and threatened to oppress the entire world, people left their farms, schools, and families to fight the tide of injustice.
Others supported the effort by working in factories building the foundation of our modern military and planting the seeds of the technology we enjoy today. To be a member of The Greatest Generation meant sacrifice. Many gave their lives to protect our way of life. They sacrificed because striving to do the right thing is a part of the American character.
Once again, our way of life is threatened, and we are being asked to sacrifice. When Attorney General William Barr intervenes on behalf of President Trump’s friends in the court system our way of life is threatened.
Justice is depicted with a blindfold because judgements are made regardless of who you are or who you know. William Barr’s own prosecutors resigned in protest because of his unprecedented meddling in the Roger Stone trial. They sacrificed their careers to sound the alarm that our justice system is being compromised. If the Executive Branch can manipulate the outcomes of court cases, we lose the sense of fair play that is at the heart of the American way of life.
People the world over prefer to do business with American companies because they know that business is governed by the rule of law. Capitalism is based on trust and fairness. If cronyism is allowed to take over our courts, it will be felt in the economy.
It is time for all of us to sound the alarm. Contact William Barr and ask him to step down. Submit your own letter to the editor and go on record supporting impartial courts. We are not being asked to fight on foreign soil, but it does take courage to stand up for what’s right in the current political climate. This is not just another news story, but a pivotal moment in our country’s history and you need to do your part to help preserve the American way of life.
Molly Machin
Nipomo