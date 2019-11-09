Plan ahead for traffic calming
I'm writing about the article in the Friday edition of the Santa Maria Times about the Betteravia/Highway 101 interchange.
Once again praises for a job that should've been thought out before the center was completed. Five months and $900,000 in cost to essentially repaint the directional arrows in lanes that already existed. Funny that when the project was being built, there were two right hand turn lanes and for some reason one was changed to a left turn lane, in effect only one right hand lane exiting the freeway.
And yes, due to increased traffic, it's a miracle that nobody was injured in what would've been a major accident backing up onto Highway 101. We didn't get the "big bang" for our money nor the foresight in better planning. I can't wait for the inevitable problems along Bradley Road when the area is built out. Will the city once again wait for problems to happen and then waste more time, resources and tax money to fix them?
I predict that we'll need a signal on College Avenue by the new school, a U-turn lane in front of Costco, possibly more like modified crosswalks that narrow the intersections. If this recent project took five months of off and on construction, how long will the next projects take? Our city engineers need to look into another crystal ball for their forecasts. We, the taxpayers, deserve better, not just lip service and cheerleading by our officials and the media.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Big stores need shopping carts to succeed
You have free articles remaining.
The hub of downtown is the Town Center mall, anchored at each end by Sears and Macy's, which are ghost towns without any customers. Other large stores in our area such as Walmart and Costco have heavy traffic.
All the stores that are favored have one thing in common - shopping carts! I shopped recently at Macy's and was impressed by their selection of bedding items and their kitchen ware, both on the second floor.
If you wish to buy a few heavy pots and pans, you must carry them some distance to the checkout counter, then carry them down the stairs or escalators and then out to the parking lot. No way!
At Sears, I went to the tool department, also on the second floor to buy my grandson a tool box and tools for Christmas. I selected Sears because they have about the most extensive selection of tools anywhere. After piling up all the tools on the counter, I asked for a shopping cart and was told that the store no longer had any. I asked, "how am I supposed to get all this out of here?"
The clerk, not wanting to lose the sale, said, "I'll carry it out for you", and he carried that very heavy box of tools down the stairs and out to my car. I have asked around, and have found out that there are stores in Los Angeles that have special shopping carts that hook to escalators, making it easy to avoid all that heavy lifting.
Most women, and old guys like me do not like to have to carry 30 or 40 pounds of stuff down stairs and out to the parking lot, no matter how attractive the sales price. Look at the heavily laden carts coming out of Costco and you will see the problem.
Chris Fylling
Orcutt