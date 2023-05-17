Pioneer Valley FFA students lauded

I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Pioneer Valley Future Farmers of America (FFA) for their invaluable support during the opening reception of the Los Alamos Flea.

The involvement of three exceptional high school students, Crystal Ortiz, Andrea Cuevas, and Abigail Velasquez, along with their teacher, Tyler Dickinson, made a remarkable impact on our event.

