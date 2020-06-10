Letters to the Editor: People wearing masks have rights too; Use intellect, not instinct; Be proud of your actions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People wearing masks have rights too

A recent contributor to the op-ed page bitterly railed against the wearing of masks, claiming that they cause serious dangers to health, some even life threatening.

I have no knowledge or evidence to refute the writer's beliefs, but I have yet to hear or read about anyone dying or being hospitalized because of wearing a mask.

The same day of the letter, a commentary appeared in another newspaper citing Japan's success fighting the coronavirus. Less than 1,000 people have died, the fewest among the group of seven most developed nations. Experts are stumped. Various reasons have been given for the success, but significant among them are a grassroots response to rising infections, multiple health centers with more than 50,000 nurses experienced in infection tracing, a low obesity rate and a culture of mask-wearing.