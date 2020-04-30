Letters to the Editor: People need to be part of bailout plan; Support elected Commander in Chief; Institute focused strategy to manage COVID

People need to be part of bailout plan
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Americans, causing damage to our economy, record-high layoffs, and unemployment at staggering levels.
Experts agree that the best solution to fight off the pandemic is by starving the virus of a new host by asking people to stay at home. But how can we ask people to stay at home when we are not protecting their ability to have a home to stay in? Canceling rent is not only a financial issue, it’s a public health imperative.
During the first month following stay-at-home orders it was reported by real estate firms that a third of Americans couldn’t pay their April rent. These figures are projected to be even worse in May now that many families’ savings have run dry and even more are jobless.
We live in a country where a majority of Americans would endure severe financial hardships with an unexpected $400 expense. We were in a housing crisis before the pandemic, with rents in our region rising at triple the rate of wages, leaving too many families one major life event from being homeless. What happens when thousands of people experience that major life event all at the same time? This is the threat that looms following the pandemic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide eviction moratorium in March. But this temporary freeze on evictions is holding back an avalanche of back rent that will come crashing down just as we begin to recover from the pandemic. This will push countless local families out of their homes unless state lawmakers take action to forgive rents and mortgage payments.
Eviction moratoriums have only pressed the pause button on a looming housing crisis. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. We urge our state lawmakers to cancel rent and mortgage payments through the duration of the public health crisis. People should be more concerned about their well-being and health than paying for rent.
Banks and corporations have been bailed out, it’s time for the people to also be bailed out as well.
Eder Gaona-Macedo
Santa Maria
Support elected Commander in Chief
I normally do not quote Bible scripture, but it may not be coincidence that I read the following verse the same day that Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden and predicted he would lead us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, mortal man, look at the women among your people who make up predictions. Denounce them…” EZEKIEL 13: 17.
Also, we must not forget AOC predicted an end of the earth in 10 years unless we adopt her New Green Deal. This coronavirus pandemic is causing big medical, economic and social-political problems.
As inconvenient are current infringements on our liberties, I see benefits. We are forced to examine and implement actions that safeguard our health. Our eyes are opened to the motivations, nastiness, strengths and weaknesses of our politicians and cable media.
We are previewing curtailment of freedoms that would follow socialist government takeover. We now realize how vulnerable we can be with 100% dependency on foreign nations for critical medicines and equipment.
Thank God we finally have a strong minded, business savvy, populist President, whose words and actions reflect the common sense attitudes and values of the people.
I believe in the axiom - a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush. We need to support our elected Commander in Chief now, and give him another four years to Keep America Great. Let’s try a civics experiment. This November, vote out every House and Senate Democrat incumbent, and most importantly, reelect Donald Trump President.
Ted Suchecki
Lompoc
Institute focused strategy to manage COVID
From our masters, we're warned to isolate, shutter our businesses, to avoid spreading the virus. No one asks if there could possibly be over-reach.
Indeed, YouTube’s CEO in charge of censorship indicated that her video platform would delete any content that goes against official WHO guidance, specifically telling CNN, “Anything that goes against WHO recommendations would be a violation of our policy.”
Fact: population-immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, thus prolonging the problem.
Fact: The purpose of widespread immunization is to fecundate population immunity. By transmitting the virus to those in the low-risk group, who then generate antibodies, we block the network of pathways toward the most vulnerable people, ultimately ending the threat.
Fact: Most states and many hospitals abruptly stopped “nonessential” procedures and surgeries, thereby preventing diagnoses of life-threatening diseases, like cancer screening, biopsies of tumors now undiscovered and potentially deadly brain aneurysms.
Plenty of lives are still being lost, just not to COVID!
According to Scott W. Atlas, MD, the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, treatments, including emergency care for serious illnesses were missed. Cancer patients deferred chemotherapy. An estimated 80% of brain surgery cases were skipped. Acute stroke and heart attack patients missed their only chances for treatment.
The appropriate policy, based on fundamental biology and the evidence already in hand, is to institute a more focused strategy such as:
1. Strictly protest the known vulnerable
2. Self-isolate the mildly sick,
3. Open workplaces and small businesses with prudent precautions.
William Mirken
Nipomo
