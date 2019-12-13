Parade of Lights, Festival of Lights lauded
Santa Maria did it again! The community celebrated its 25th annual Rotary Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year, 103 entrants displayed their creativity and holiday spirit while parading north on Broadway towards Santa Maria Town Center.
Thousands of spectators came out to watch and support the parade organized by the Rotary clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo.
Downtown Fridays and MEGA Hits 97.1 joined the fun during this magical event offering the community its MEGA Festival of Lights from 5-8 p.m.
Since April 2016, Downtown Fridays proved to be the place for families, fun, and community camaraderie. The weekly event features live local bands, food booths, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, novelty items, and a beer garden. Although this popular event is closed for the winter, Downtown Fridays’ staff organized the MEGA Festival of Lights on the east side of the median on Broadway between Cook and Main Street to celebrate and provide family fun.
During the MEGA Festival of Lights, community members enjoyed Christmas music, a Party Factory Kids Zone with Bouncers, a beer garden, food from some of the most popular food trucks on the Central Coast, and a special Christmas Mixer hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
Thank you to all of the sponsors who made this happen and all the families who came out to support the Parade and the Festival.
We look forward to next year and want to wish a Merry Christmas to all!
Ed Carcarey
Emerald Wave Media
Downtown Fridays
Rotate the states
Every four years since 1972, Iowa and New Hampshire in tandem have repeatedly been the first two states to vote in the American presidential primary process. Isn’t it time for the other 48 states to take their turns at being one of the first two states to vote?
We should reform the presidential primary process in time for 2024 by instituting a rotational centurial schedule whereby every state will finally have the opportunity to be one of the first two states to vote.
Rotating the states would bring a much needed, overdue element of fairness to our primary system by giving each state (no matter how sparsely populated) a period of political relevance.
Also, moving Iowa and New Hampshire out of their unwarranted privileged political positions at the front of the line would help make the process more demographically representative of the nation at large.
Here’s an idea of what the first two states’ rotational schedule could look like over the course of the next century.
2024 - Kansas, California.
2028 - Vermont, Texas.
2032 - Montana, New York.
2036 - North Dakota, Florida.
2040 - Idaho, Illinois.
2044 - Oregon, Ohio.
2048 - Arkansas, Pennsylvania.
2052 - New Mexico, North Carolina.
2056 - Kentucky, Michigan.
2060 - Alabama, Arizona.
2064 - Oklahoma, Massachusetts.
2068 - Wyoming, Missouri.
2072 - Connecticut, Wisconsin.
2076 - Utah, Georgia.
2080 - Hawaii, Washington.
2084 - West Virginia, Colorado.
2088 - Nebraska, Virginia.
2092 - Indiana, New Jersey.
2096 - Maine, Tennessee.
2100 - Mississippi, Minnesota.
2104 - Delaware, Louisiana.
2108 - South Dakota, Maryland.
2112 - Alaska, Nevada.
2116 - Rhode Island, South Carolina.
2120 - Iowa, New Hampshire.
Jake Pickering
Arcata