Letters to the Editor: 'Pandemic-induced recession' a misnomer; One vote makes a difference

'Pandemic-induced recession' a misnomer
The governor recently stated that we are in a “pandemic-induced recession.” But that is a misnomer. That title implies that so many people are sick that there are not enough healthy employees or customers available to keep businesses open.
With only about 200 active cases today in Santa Barbara County and about half of them incarcerated, that is not the problem. The problem is the stay-at-home orders. So lets give credit where it is due and start referring to this properly as a “government induced recession.”
Is there a cure? Sure — open the economy with some restrictions. This could be done by Monday morning. Remember, it only took a day or so to shut everything down, so there is no valid reason for it to take four to six weeks to open things.
Businesses will look at the restrictions and either make it work or stay closed. Employees and customers will make a decision for themselves and determine whether they as adults are willing to take the risk or stay home. With the chance about 1:4000 that I will encounter someone contagious, it is a risk I would be willing to take.
I figure my chances of falling while walking or getting in a car accident are higher. Let’s quit making this a bigger problem than it needs to be and make government accountable to citizens' needs rather than their own desires.
Curt Warner
Santa Maria
One vote makes a difference
Can money buy an election? Yes and no, so let's look at both sides of the coin. Yes, it can buy television and ads, telling you of the good a candidate can do for a state or country, and it can try to convince you to vote for that candidate. But where is the proof that candidate will work FOR the country and is not running to fill his own pockets.
So in essence, money does buy elections, you stay home, they win.
But, and here is the but, are you going to let billionaires convince you to stay home on Election Day? Or are you going to vote because you believe in right and wrong and feel "no one is keeping ME from going to the polls to cast my vote"?
Did you know one vote made the difference in what language we spoke, German or English and one vote decided the emblem to represent our country, the turkey or bald eagle?
Why does my one vote count? It can change the outcome. Just stop and think, if you and everyone feels my one vote doesn't make a difference and stayed home, then yes, that one vote of yours and others let money decide for you.
There is a billionaire, George Soros, who thrives on trying to tear down this country and has spent millions to disrupt peaceful gatherings, pays young minds to march, block rallies and buys off politicians. But your one powerful vote can fight that corrupt money and all our votes can win over money, but only if you come out on Nov. 3 and cast your vote for the candidate that has shown us what can be done for this great nation. Remember, nothing is a sure thing so don't assume (ass-u-me). Get out and vote!
And yes, God Bless America.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
