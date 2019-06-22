Outstanding letter
Pam Gates wrote an outstanding "letter to the editor" printed in the June 19 issue of the Santa Maria Times. It is great example of how to write and share info, data and quotes.
Tom Heslop
Santa Maria
Lompoc voters should decide tax
Another Lompoc City Council meeting, I believe it was the third, was held to rehash the 1% sales tax increase the citizens of Lompoc would like to see put on ballot. After attending two meetings and listening to, as one writer calls them, the triad voice their opinion at one meeting for over two hours, about why they do not feel the city needs the 1% sales tax increase; and after talking with the chiefs of the Fire and Police departments, I've decided to again voice my opinion.
Since when does any city council out rank the wish of the citizens of a city and not allow their voice be heard? Is this a democracy or dictatorship? Can you give one good reason why we are deprived the chance to vote on a 1% sales tax increase that we know would be paid by not only us, the citizens, but by the tourists and the homeless?
Why would the triad rather cut jobs, services to make them look good with "balancing" the budget? Get real, let the citizens have the chance to vote this sales tax increase and know we have not only saved jobs but know we have done the right thing to save our city from destruction.
Due to health reasons and not driving after dark, I could not attend but hope this opinion will shake up the city council members into allowing the 1% to get on the ballot. Thank you members for listening to the people.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Democrats–the party of wrong
In his recent article “The Coming GOP Apocalypse” the New York Times’ David Brooks says “The GOP’s on the way out. They don’t even see the train that is running them over”. Unfortunately all the doomsday predictions of Brooks and his social justice warriors would carry more weight if they weren’t always wrong about everything.
In 2002 John Judis and Ruy Teixeira wrote a book predicting doom for the GOP which was wrong. On the night of Trump’s election New York Times columnist and economist Paul Krugman said, “I see a worldwide recession without end”. Oops, wrong again.
In 2009 Obama proclaimed ISIS unbeatable, said economic growth would never exceed 1%, and proceeded to decimate America’s Individual Healthcare System. Now the man-made global warming believers, abortion enthusiasts and open borders crowd think dumping thousands of illegals with measles, TB, polio and mumps on towns across America isn’t a crisis.
The framers of our Constitution knew as long as we were armed we’d be safe from government. Six years ago Venezuelans voted away their right to keep and bear arms. Now they’re living a socialist nightmare where they're starving and regretting giving away their right to self-defense.
For five years leftists foisted their Common Core debacle on American school children only to discover that doesn’t work either. Now they think convicts should have marijuana and voting rights and are demanding reparations for slavery that existed 150 years ago.
Liberal politicians who are making once-beautiful cities unlivable are so enamored of political correctness and multiculturalism they not only think America is defined by an unlimited acceptance of diversity, they’ve embraced a vicious, oppressive religion and elected 54 Muslims to state, local and federal positions across the country. They were wrong about Trump, who defeated the media, professional pollsters, bureaucrats and academics, and now their crooked DOJ, CIA and DEA officials are being exposed for the liars and crooks they really are.
Being wrong-headed is why they lost in 2016 and it’s why they’ll lose again in 2020. The Democrats are on the way out, not the GOP.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles