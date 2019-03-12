Our leaders should lead
There is an age-old tactic employed by insecure people — try to belittle another person in order to make yourself look better, smarter or more important.
I have a warning for congressional Democrats and their media. Stop your incessant attacks on President Trump. If you want to get America’s respect, earn it. Do something that helps the American people.
Despite what Democrats may think, most of us out here are not stupid. We see an economy blazing away, better than it has been in decades. We see unemployment at its lowest. We see North Korea at least talking with us now.
Stop the impeachment blather and do what we sent you there to do. Govern for us. Stop acting like the kid who lost the game, calls the winner a cheat, and takes his ball home.
Also, explain how 76,000 illegal immigrants crossing into our country last month is a “manufactured crisis.” You do a lot of talking about comprehensive immigration reform, but talk is all you do. Why didn’t you pass such a thing when you controlled Congress and the White House?
To you media people. You are becoming irrelevant. When you report nothing but negative news about the president or tie his name to any story that casts him in a bad light, eventually I stop believing or reading what you print or say.
Is Trump a perfect president? Of course not. He’s a man. No man or woman is perfect. Who in Congress or the media could stand up to an investigation into their life, backed by unlimited funding with no limit on how many people could dig into their past? Would they find something on Nancy, Maxine, Chuck, you or an acquaintance? Highly likely.
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
Ignoring the facts
A recent letter rejoiced in the ozone hole receding. The reader interpreted this to mean the climate change threat is also going away. Democrats are wrong, said the celebrating letter writer.
Unfortunately, the ozone hole and climate change have almost nothing to do with each other.
Severe partisanship of the letter strongly suggests the writer got his misinformation from a radical political source that seeks to view all events through a partisan lens.
Democracy demands we make informed decisions using pesky facts, not a partisan's hope to turn everything to help his side of politics.
Our disastrous partisan divide today could eventually drive us off a fatal cliff. Most extreme partisans on TV and radio essentially distrust science, history, learned experts and everyone except themselves. Their technique sowing doubt has hurt us all, but made the radio and TV talkers multimillionaires.
This is bad for America. The damage is already evident.
William Gloege
Santa Maria
Child struck in crosswalk upsetting
It was upsetting to see a lone child hit in the mid-block crosswalk between the mall parking structure and the court house in Santa Maria. The first responders responded well, but I'm upset with the city for placing that crazy dangerous crosswalk there, knowing there are no perfect drivers in this town.
Santa Maria drivers are infamously imperfect, tired, distracted, angry, sometimes loaded, and often lead foots. However few dishonor intersection stop lights.
Why is there a surprise mid-block crosswalk outside the courthouse? The only obvious reason is so people in high heels don't have to walk a few more feet to the intersections. I have no doubt that the mid-block lights made the child feel too safe.
The child appeared to me to be running and not looking both ways. I have never felt safe in a mid-block crosswalk and will continue to use only crosswalks at stop-lighted intersections on busy streets. I will also now avoid driving that city block on my way to the library. I don't want to see anymore accidents.
Camina Tripodi
Santa Maria