Our climate is just fine
It’s bad enough to suffer under the tyranny of liberalism with all its lies, media bias, illegal immigration, political correctness and conspiracy theories, but now we have to listen to claims that we’re all living on the edge of total planetary destruction, all because of America’s use of fossil fuels.
Socialist Democrats claim they’re fighting climate change but how can they use socialism as a solution to anything? If socialism was better than capitalism, hordes of people would be flocking to Venezuela instead of America. Meanwhile, climate change deniers aren’t saying the climate isn’t changing. Their denial is simply a rejection of all the doomsday hype and destroying the economy in order to save the planet.
A 2019 U.N. report says that because countries around the world agreed in 1987 to phase out harmful chemicals caused by aerosol sprays and coolants, Earth’s protective ozone layer is actually healing, and the upper layer of the Northern Hemisphere should be completely healed during the 2030s.
Also, a recent federal government report says improved air quality is one of America’s remarkable environmental success stories, with ozone concentrations down by 22 percent, particulate matter concentrations down by 40 percent, nitrogen dioxide down by 50 percent, carbon dioxide down by 80 percent, and sulfur dioxide down by 88 percent.
Winston Churchill once said, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy. It’s inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
The myth of man-made climate disaster is just another inconvenient truth being promoted.
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles
Russian spin a real threat
In 2014 the Coalition of Central Eastern European Countries met with U.S. Reo. Adam Schiff and a representative of the U.S. Agency for Global Media to warn them about psychological warfare being conducted by Russia targeting Eastern European Union countries.
They explained that Russia’s goals were to restore Russia to its 1989 boundaries, marginalize U.S. influence in the EU, disintegration of NATO and dismantle the EU.
Their concerns were well-founded. Five years later, countries that were formally a part of the USSR find their fragile democracies in crisis.
Russia has a long history of absorbing neighboring countries by controlling the press and installing puppet governments. In the past Russia’s aggression has been held in check by NATO and economic sanctions leveled by the United States and the European Union. A weak Europe is good news for Russia, and we know Russia funneled millions of dollars into the BREXIT vote.
Less obvious is the psychological war Russia is waging against the West. The primary function is to sow discord and mistrust of the political system by a continuous flow of conflicting ideas.
Misinformation is presented to the target audience in well-disguised and interesting content. Gradually the information becomes extreme. We know Russian intelligence and a subcontractor named IRA hosted hundreds of twitter accounts, Facebook pages, etc. With names like “Secure Borders,” “Being Patriotic” and “Muslims United.” Many of us unwittingly shared their content.
The heightened infighting and dysfunction we see in our country today are a product of relentless psychological warfare. We have been manipulated and scammed. Russia is trying to destroy us from within. It is time to come together and focus our anger against the real enemy, Russia.
Tell your congressional representatives we want bipartisan legislation punishing Russia and protecting our institutions.
Molly Machin
Nipomo