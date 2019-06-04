Orcutt library is a gem, support it
Gratitude is the word that comes to mind for the Orcutt Branch Library. It is a gem that contributes to the quality of life in the burgeoning, unincorporated community of Orcutt. The staff, patrons, volunteers and members of the Friends of the Orcutt Library strive tirelessly for its continued growth and success.
Funding is a never ending challenge for community libraries, and especially so now as the Board of Supervisors faces difficult decisions. However, the importance of a library to the vibrancy of a community cannot be overstated. An ongoing fundraising effort is the Marketplace inside the library as well as the quarterly book sales managed by the Friends of the Library.
All proceeds go directly to the Orcutt Library for reading material purchases. The next book sale is Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the library. The address is 175 S. Broadway in Orcutt. Purchases are nominal in price and the event is family friendly.
The popularity of these efforts has resulted in donated stock having dwindled. If you are spring cleaning or downsizing please consider donating to the Orcutt Library. Books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games are all needed and welcome. Please visit the Orcutt Branch Library and you will find yourself warmly welcomed.
Donna E. Woodson
Santa Maria
Tunnel vision on ammo background checks
So Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks background checks on ammunition purchases will keep ammo out of hands of criminals. What is he thinking? I see he’s doing such a great job of keeping illegal drugs from coming into California. What makes him think there won’t be ammo available the same way. Quit looking down the empty paper towel tube for a quick fix and start looking at the “whole” picture.
Don Bates
Santa Maria
Lompoc residents should be allowed to vote
The council majority that decided to move forward with the budget proposal that will affect Lompoc public safety, despite an overwhelming resistance from citizens in the community will hopefully be able to live with what it has done.
To invite the public to several meetings and open the floor to public comment and then to blatantly disregard everything people tried telling them, and without even allowing citizens the right to vote on anything, is completely ridiculous. The results of these actions are going to drastically affect the lives of dozens of people in this town who work really hard for a living.
Not just the much needed public safety, but our parks and library and Chamber of Commerce. As a very real example of the utter importance for things like our law enforcement being fully staffed, the day after the council meeting there was a gang-related shooting by Lompoc High School. The day after that, a man was stabbed by a homeless man outside Valley Rock by the old drive-in.
And the council majority wants to cut from the budgets of essential personnel? As a man said at the council meeting: "You just took several people, who have families and mortgages and everything else and threw them under the bus and you’re going to get rid of them on July 1. I really hope that when you see these people in the hallways as you work here at City Hall that you look them in the face, meet them one-on-one, face-to-face and you explain yourself."
Lia Cole
Lompoc