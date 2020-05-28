Letters to the Editor: Opting out of masks over CO2; Keep old Kmart site zoned retail; Oceano Dunes stay closed to vehicles; OK cannabis conditional use permit plan; Thanks PVHS principal for leadership

Opting out of masks over CO2
The U.S. Surgeon General, World Health Organization, and the Center for Disease Control have all said "Don't wear face masks." Of course they have all backed down now; its called "being politically correct." But Costco, Albertsons, Smart & Final, and others require face masks. Everyone says that social distancing is the answer.
I have no intention of wearing a mask. No one mentions that there is almost no carbon dioxide in the air you breathe in, but you exhale about 4%. A significant amount of what is exhaled is trapped in your face mask. As you rebreathe the air trapped in your mask, the concentration of CO2 increases slowly. Your mask may only trap less than half a pint of air, but you take in only a pint, give or take, with each breath.
At .06% carbon dioxide, mental performance is reduced. That means as soon as you start wearing your mask, mental performance starts dropping. Above 5% you are probably dead. If you are an older person or have breathing problems, death is just about a certainty at that level of CO2.
I am not jeopardizing my life just because Costco wants me to think they are protecting me by making me wear a face mask for 45 minutes while I am in the store. There are other reasons for not wearing a face mask, but death works for me.
People, if you want to wear a mask, by all means do it, but if you value your health, you need to boycott these stores that require a mask. They only understand one thing: the dollar. They don't care about you. If you die from carbon dioxide poisoning, they don't care. You are more likely to get coronavirus from picking up something from the shelf that someone in front of you handled, but the stores aren't telling you about that.
Michael Farris
Los Alamos
Keep old Kmart site zoned retail
This letter is regarding the Planning Commission’s decision about allowing U-Haul to convert the old Kmart property from retail use to industrial use.
There was very little information made available to the public. For example, I live less than a mile from that shopping center, and I did not receive any information regarding the request. A neighbor of mine brought it to my attention.
Please deny U-Haul’s request to convert this retail space to industrial use. We need more retail in Santa Maria, not less. To convert this large space (which I can remember when it was a very convenient grocery store many years ago, before Kmart) would be a big mistake for nearby residents.
It would turn that whole Y area into a junky looking industrial wasteland. And it would be a sign of things to come. Soon, every inch of available space along the Y area would be converted to industrial. For example, if the drive-in movie theater sells, what do you think that space would become? I assure you, it would be industrial once those dominoes start falling. That part of town will look more and more like Victorville or Barstow, and I don’t mean that in a good way.
Please deny this request. After COVID-19 I’m sure we can come up with new ideas for a valuable use of that space. Think about the residents of Santa Maria, especially as we make our way through what the future will be after the pandemic, rather than the quick, cheap profits of an international corporation.
Virtually all of my friends and neighbors with whom I have discussed this issue agree. Please consider our input in your decision.
Elisa Schwartz
Santa Maria
Oceano Dunes stay closed to vehicles
What an excellent opportunity! The Oceano Dunes has been closed to vehicular traffic for a couple of months, and the area is beginning to restore itself from the damage caused by off-road and other vehicles. Why not just leave it closed to all vehicles, and open it to only daytime pedestrian use?
What a chance to enjoy the beautiful open area, run, walk, breathe the clear ocean air, while maintaining good social distancing.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
OK cannabis conditional use permit plan
If you care about the Santa Ynez Valley’s future, please send an e-mail to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors before their June 2 hearing. Ask them to approve the county Planning Commission’s recommendations amending the cannabis land use ordinances.
1) Require Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for cannabis cultivation and on-site processing activities on agriculturally designated lands.
2) Require Odor Abatement Plans for all cannabis cultivation and processing.
The amount of odor control required for a proposed cannabis activity would be determined based on site- and project-specific features and whether the decision-maker can make the findings for approval of the CUP.
WE Watch’s goal is to support coexistence where cannabis projects are compatible with existing land uses. When reviewing cannabis projects, current regulations do not give the Planning Commission or the Board of Supervisors the tools needed to protect nearby residences, tasting rooms, vineyards and other legacy agricultural crops. We risk losing existing agriculture and tourism if CUPs and Odor Abatement Plans for all cannabis cultivation and processing activities are not adopted.
For more CUP information: County Land Use & Development Code, Chapter 35.82.060 https://www.countyofsb.org/plndev/policy/LUDC.sbc
Nancy Emerson, President
WE Watch - Santa Ynez Valley
Thanks PVHS principal for leadership
With only a few weeks from the end of the 2019/20 school year I would like to take a moment to request that as a community we take a moment to thank our teachers, school staff members, administrators, and superintendent for the diligence they have provided during the COVID-19 epidemic. In addition, I would like to single out a special administrator who is a great asset to our community.
As a parent of a student who has attended Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria for the past four years, I have witnessed firsthand the hard work and dedication of the school’s principal Shanda Herrera.
From the first day I met Mrs. Herrera at freshman orientation I knew she was the type of school leader that inspires students, faculty, and parents. Mrs. Herrera is one of the most hard-working, compassionate individuals I know and who is also a high school principal that genuinely cares about the social, emotional, and academic well-being of each of her students.
Each day, Mrs. Herrera encourages students to define their own version of success by continually raising the bar for leadership at Pioneer Valley High School. As a leader, she never fails to keep up with the ever-evolving landscape of education and is an organized, positive, and excellent communicator.
Throughout the past four years that my child has attended Pioneer Valley High School Mrs. Herrera has exemplified a professionalism and kindness that I have not personally witnessed at other schools. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis Mrs. Herrera has extended herself though exemplary communication, personal availability to students and family, and providing whatever materials student require to successfully finish the school year.
It is my belief that PVHS would not be the same without her and I would like to sincerely thank her for everything she has done and continues to do.
Danielle Inman
Mother of a 2020 graduating student of PVHS
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!