Letters to the Editor: Only citizens should get stimulus money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Only citizens should get stimulus money

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused me, my family, friends, neighbors and countless American citizens to lose our jobs and our livelihood. Hopefully with aid from the federal government we can pay our bills, buy food and necessities.

This is help we earned and deserve because we paid taxes and are law abiding American citizens. Why is Governor Newsom considering aid to illegal aliens? Why? It is called buying future votes for Democrats. Newsom, Pelosi, Schumer and the Democratic party pretend to care but all they care about is getting re-elected or elected.

I, like other legitimate American citizens, are fed up with illegals being here and helping them with free medical care, free education, free food and food stamps. I agree with Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association who stated, “taxpayer money in any state stimulus should be used for citizens.”

Taxpayer (our) money should be used for taxpayer benefits and not for illegals. Those who enter this country illegally are breaking the law. What’s next? Does Newsom want to provide stimulus money to prisoners who also broke the law? Oh wait … I don’t want to give the Democrats any more stupid ideas, they have enough of their own.